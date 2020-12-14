ARLINGTON, Texas – A night after winning the coveted All-Around world championship, Stetson Wright returned to make his 2020 National Finals Rodeo one for the ages.
It ended in fitting fashion as Wright split first with a 92-point ride on Bar T Rodeo’s Angel’s Landing to win the bull riding Gold Buckle, Dec. 12.
“I was in the race for the All-Around and to come out on top I was at a loss for words, I was star struck to beat guys I look up to,” said Wright, who locked up the all-around crown Dec. 11. “Winning the All-Around world title meant so much to me, but to win it again feels better for the simple fact that people might say I was lucky my first time. I feel like after the second one, maybe they’ll still think I’m lucky, but everyone has their own opinion, and it doesn’t change the fact that I got what I wanted, so I’m just happy to be here.”
Wright has won back-to-back All-Around world championships – the first to do so since Trevor Brazile in 2014 and 2015. Wright is also the first roughstock rider to win back-to-back All-Around buckles since Ty Murray did it from 1989 to 1994.
At 21, Wright is the youngest cowboy to be crowned All-Around World Champion in his first two seasons.
“That’s what I always wanted growing up, to be one of the best cowboys to ever live,” Wright said. “That means a lot to hear people talk that highly about me makes me feel lucky and happy to be where I’m at.”
In the bull riding, Wright edged Ty Wallace for the world crown. Wright finished with $267,941, edging Wallace, who came in with $256,599.
Wright clinched his inaugural bull riding world title by placing second in the average with 539 points on six head. Wallace was third in the average with 533.5 points on six. Colten Fritzlan won the average with 605 points on seven.
Kaycee Feild becomes third bareback rider to win five world titles
Kaycee Feild is a world champion again. Feild won his fifth bareback world championship and first since 2014 with a 91-point ride on Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Junior Bonner on a re-ride.
Feild finished first in the world standings with $277,648. Tim O’Connell finished second with $270,991.
The difference in the world title was Feild placed second in the average with 849.5 points on 10 head and earned $54,576, while O’Connell was third in the average with 847.5 points and earned $43,154.
Feild, who also won world championships in 2011-2014, is tied with ProRodeo Hall of Famers Joe Alexander and Bruce Ford with the most bareback riding world titles in PRCA history.
“This one is better than the first one, second one, all of them,” he said. “The competition is stiffer than ever. Finding the motivation and the drive was something I had to dig really deep for, more than I have in the past.”
Saddle bronc rider Ryder Wright captures second world title
Ryder Wright split the round 10 win with a 91-point ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Big Texas to catapult to the world and average championships.
Wright also won a world title in 2017.
“(This feels) twice as good,” Wright said. “That horse has been around forever. I remember my dad (Cody) got on that horse when I was little. I think he’s like 20 years old. Super happy to have him.”
By splitting the go-round with his brother Stetson, Ryder finished with five go-round wins – rounds 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10. He tied the PRCA record for most saddle bronc riding wins at the NFR for the second time in his career, doing it first in 2016. He shares the record with Billy Etbauer (1992, 1999 and 2005) and Dan Mortensen (1998).
Ryder also established a saddle bronc riding average record at the NFR with 876.5 points on 10 head.
“I’ve had an awesome week,” he said. “Couldn’t have drawn any better than I did. That’s a huge part in winning world titles, drawing good horses. I was lucky enough to capitalize on them. I was feeling pretty good today. I was confident and just let it play out, and it worked out in my favor.”
Mayfield holds on to win first gold buckle
Tie-down roper Shad Mayfield had a forgetful 2020 NFR, placing in just two rounds and registering six no-times.
But Mayfield rode a huge regular-season performance to finish atop the world standings with $198,399, just $231 more than second-place Marty Yates.
Mayfield came into the NFR with an $89,479 lead over his nearest competitor, and he needed every dollar.
“It means the world to me,” Mayfield said. “It’s something I wanted growing up, it’s been a dream of mine. I had a great year coming in, the best year I could ever imagine having. I had a rough Finals, I really didn’t rope like I should have, but God had big plans, he put me here for a reason, and I think just having a good season paid off.
Team roping partners Lovell, Eaves win world titles
With a world championship in reach, team ropers Colby Lovell and Paul Eaves won round 10 with a 4.4-second run to capture coveted world championship gold buckles.
Lovell finished with $187,836 in the world standings, defeating second-place Luke Brown by $453. Eaves finished with $178,486, edging runner-up Payden Bray by $2,983. Eaves also won a team roping heeling world championship in 2018 while roping with Clay Smith.
“It was crucial, we had to do it,” Eaves said. “We had to win the round to win the world and it was everything, and we knew coming into it that it would be that way.”
Despite the magnitude of the moment in round 10 Lovell stayed calm.
“Everything this week we’ve been through with the ups and downs and trying to stay focused, do our job and being fortunate enough here at the end, I didn’t have any jitters,” Lovell said. “If it came together, it came together.
Edler wins world in NFR debut
Steer wrestler Jacob Edler will never forget his first trip to the Finals.
The State Center, Iowa, cowboy clocked a 3.9-second time to place fourth in the final round and win the average and world championships.
Edler finished with $200,510 in the world standings to edge Stetson Jorgensen, who had $198,830.
Edler won the average with a 43.4-second time on 10 head. Jorgenson was second at 43.7 seconds.
Jorgensen had a 5.0-second run and failed to place in round 10.
“I’m still trying to make everything come to reality right now,” Edler said. “I don’t know whether to cheer, laugh, cry, what I’m supposed to do. I’ve wanted this so bad and I’ve worked so hard the last six years. Coming into my first NFR and doing this, it’s unbelievable right now.”
“Stetson’s such a great competitor, he got a little bit of a bad draw today. I am ever-so grateful for him letting me ride his horse. Without Stetson Jorgensen, there is no way I could ever have done this.
“I told him, ‘Thank you so much. Thank you for being a friend. One of these gold buckles is headed your way. You bulldog way too good not to have one.’”
Kinsel finishes record-setting NFR with third world title
Hailey Kinsel now has three barrel racing world titles, and all three over the last three seasons.
The Cotulla, Texas, cowgirl won five rounds and placed in eight at the NFR to finish with $349,076 in earnings.
Kinsel earned $270,615 at the NFR, a barrel racing record. Thanks to those earnings, Kinsel also won the Top Gun Award, which goes to the contestant who wins the most money in any single event at the NFR.
“They’re all so equally different in so many ways,” Kinsel said about her world titles. “The first one being a dream that you know is there. The second being you know what it really feels like. And the third, being this year and being as crazy as it was, it was more than just a want. It was something, I set goals. It doesn’t fulfill everything for you, it doesn’t just completely bring you all the joy in the world, but it dang sure helps.”
Kinsel also knows she has a superstar horse in Sister.
“They ask if she knows how special she is, and absolutely she knows she’s special to me, but I don’t think she knows she’s done a great thing,” Kinsel said. “I think she just has a great time. That, for me, is the most important thing.”
Crawford wins inaugural NFR breakaway crown
Jackie Crawford is now part of history. The Stephenville, Texas, cowgirl captured the inaugural National Finals breakaway roping world championship.
Thanks to taking care of business the third day of the NFBR, Crawford finished atop the world standings with $47,185, narrowly holding off runner-up Martha Angelone, who finished with $45,261.
"I don't even know what my emotions are like right now," Crawford said. "This is unbelievable. I know that I am not in control of this because this is just way too cool of a ride to be on. It has got to be coming from a higher power, and I hope I can figure out my purpose that God has given me these talents and putting me on this fun ride that I'm on and hopefully that I can fulfill what he has me here for."
This was Crawford's 20th WPRA world championship and third in breakaway roping to go with the ones she won in 2014 and 2016. She has won WPRA world titles in all-around (2008-11, 2013, 2015-16, 2018-19, 2011, 2014, 2016), team roping heading (2011, 2014, 2016) and tie-down roping (2008-10, 2013-14)..
Crawford's latest victory came down to her last run in the final round. She finished third with an 11.8-second time, but it allowed her to finish third and collect $7,258. Had she placed fourth in the finals she would have collected a $5,337 check and the world championship over Angelone by $3.
Crawford's latest world championship run is more impressive considering she is six months pregnant. Her husband, team roping header Charly Crawford, is wrapped up his 10th National Finals Rodeo appearance and plans on retiring.