Just two days after a disappointing loss to Phoenix on the road, the Seattle Storm rebounded in a big way to close out the first half of the season with a 82-75 win, and the best record in the WNBA.
The Storm (16-5) did a much better job containing the Mercury's Brittney Griner, who scored 16 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Able to stay on the floor and avoid foul trouble, Storm center Mercedes Russell made life hard for the Olympian, and scored eight points with 10 rebounds of her own.
But after subpar shooting from Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart, who combined for a rare 21 points, it was Katie Lou Samuelson and Epiphanny Prince who stood out for Seattle. The pair combined for 29 points, with Prince leading the Storm in scoring off the bench with 15 points.
“[Prince] just brings us calmness, you know," Storm head coach Noelle Quinn said. "She's just steady on the floor. She is going to shoot, she has the ability to create her own shot, she understands where her spots are, she understands our defenses, she understands who she's on the floor with, and she's low maintenance."
With the win, the Storm have clinched a spot in the Commissioners Cup title game, a midseason title game created this season, and hold on to the top seed in the league heading into a month-long hiatus. With the Olympics and All-Star festivities set to commence in the coming weeks, it'll be about staying healthy and keeping their momentum moving during the long break.
The Storm have four Olympians: Loyd, Stewart, Sue Bird, and Samuelson, with the latter set to compete in the first 3x3 tournament taking place in Tokyo.
“I'm just excited to go," Samuelson said. "I’m kind of taking it day by day because I don't have any expectations or experience when it comes to this. That's the goal [to win a gold medal]. I think every time you put on a Team USA jersey you know you're expecting to go out there and win gold. So, that's what, you know, we're putting on ourselves and we're just going to play as hard as we can.”
Stewart, who has experienced the Olympics and international competition before, said it's an experience she'll cherish forever.
“The Olympics, you know, it's something that you can't explain," she said. "It's an experience that I recommend everybody to really be a sponge. So, I'm excited to go to Tokyo, to see what it's going to be all about. Obviously, anytime we need to represent our country is like no other.”
Stewart, Bird, and Loyd will compete for the Olympian team in the All-Star Game on Wednesday before beginning preparations for Tokyo immediately after.