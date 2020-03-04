YAKIMA — Maybe all the Ellensburg High School girls basketball team needed to fix its offensive woes was a trip back to the Yakima SunDome on the same court that had the Bulldogs clinch a district championship less than two weeks ago.
And the consensus is that the SunDome is never an easy place to adjust, often giving teams shooting troubles with the different atmosphere it presents.
But that wasn’t an issue for Ellensburg in its district championship win over East Valley (Yakima) when it knocked down 13 3-pointers in the drubbing victory, and it surely helped Ellensburg got in a practice two days before.
It also wasn’t an issue on Wednesday.
After an abysmal offensive performance in Ellensburg’s regional loss last Saturday to No. 7 W.F. West, the No. 2 Bulldogs flipped the switch in their 73-52 win over No. 15 Liberty (Issaquah) in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
“It definitely feels special,” senior Brinley Hagemeier said playing at the SunDome. “We beat Selah last year here in double overtime, won a district championship here, we feel like we shoot pretty well here. Just kind of nice to play here — kind of feels like our home court almost.”
The secret? Familiarity.
“I think we like playing here,” Ellensburg head coach Jeff Whitney said. “I think that we played enough here enough last year and getting to practice in here and getting a game. I think that’s an advantage for us. Because I think even coming into today, it wasn’t like ‘oh, we’re at the Dome.’
“I think a lot of these teams, they’re getting here, it’s their first look, and it’s a little daunting the first time you get here and have to play here.”
And Hagemeier didn’t want it to be the final game of her career. The senior was an assist shy of a triple-double, notching 19 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.
Again, 13 rebounds for a 5-foot-7 guard.
“She’s not ready to be done,” Whitney said. “That’s what she said in there (locker room), ‘I’m not ready to be done.’ She’s a special player, we’re lucky to have her.”
SHOOTING TOUCH RETURNS
Ellensburg shot 50% from the floor and a sterling 71.4% from beyond the arc (10-of-14). Sophomore Dylan Philip alone went 4-of-4.
The Bulldogs held Liberty to 28.8% from the field and 29.2% from the 3 (7-of-24).
With Liberty not rostering a single player over 5-foot-9, it was an opportunity for 6-foot-4 freshman Olivia Anderson to dominate the post. In 18 minutes, she finished with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting and added three rebounds, two steals, and one block.
After junior Kami Hartrick picked up her second foul early in the first quarter, Anderson subbed in and scored seven of the Bulldogs' first 10 points and then found freshman Rylee Leishman for a 3, 13-0. Ellensburg pushed that lead to 17-1 and Liberty finally hit its first field goal with a 3 from Devynn Warns, 19-4.
“We just told (Anderson) that down low, that we need to get the ball into her,” Whitney said. “And they doubled the post. So, we told her, ‘look, if they don’t double you it’s a one on one. If it’s two then you look for that weak side guard because that’s where it’s coming from.’ And she did a pretty good job of that. Obviously, she came in and really helped us propel that run.”
The commanding 24-6 lead after the end of the first quarter was the difference-maker for Ellensburg, which was contrasting to its suboptimal start in regionals. The Bulldogs went into the half leading 40-23.
“We came off the W.F. West game and shot pretty poorly,” Hagemeier said. “So, I think we wanted to come out and show people that’s not who we are, we’re not that kind of team.”
Liberty trimmed the deficit to 17 midway through the third quarter, but Ellensburg went on a 9-0 run to give Ellensburg its largest lead of the game, 56-30. Hagemeier contributed with five of those points on a spinning layup and a triple from the wing.
The Bulldogs and No. 1 Lynden will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinals. Two teams that have owned the top two spots in the RPI for most of the season.
“It’s just sooner than later,” Whitney said. “I think they’re excited about getting to play them. We’ve been one-two all year long and so now we’ll get it figured it out.”