With Carey Lake closed due to the vast of gatherings after Kittitas County’s Phase 3 approval, what better way to submerge oneself into the water amid the scalding summer heat than the local city pool.
Kittitas Valley Memorial Pool (KVMP) has been open since July 6 for reserved lap and family swims. But beginning last Monday, swim lessons are now available, levels 1-6.
“It has some ebbs and flows,” said aquatic and recreation supervisor Jodi Hoctor. “Lap swims are by far our most popular activity at the time.”
There are guidelines to follow upon entertaining the facility with facial coverings, social distancing and health screenings with temperature checks and documentation of who comes in and out of the building.
Only one person is allowed per lane in one-hour blocks, and to avoid gatherings, KVMP created, what they call “Cubanas,” where swimmers can get situated before lessons or lap and family swims.
“That’s kind of their home base,” Hoctor said. “We gave 15 minutes scheduled in between each swim time for our staff to disinfect.”
For lessons, levels 1-3 are family-style, so parents are in the water with their children and performing hands-on instruction while receiving guidance from the instructors. Lead instructors are on the deck with a mask, and depending on the size of the group, there will be assistants in the water with a mask, too. But aforementioned, no hands-on teaching from instructors and assistants will be occurring.
“The instructors are teaching the parents what the objectives are and how to assist their child in learning,” Hoctor said. “And groups when they’re in the water, has to be physically distanced.
“… We’re seeing some exciting things with that. The kids are excited to be with their parents and have that interaction in the water and they’re having fun. We’re seeing some good things with that.”
Lessons occur Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. For each 25-minute class, in-city residents cost $35.20, non-residents cost $45.40.
Open swims aren’t available at this time, but KVMP does offer reserved family swims.
“The family can be in the water and recreating, and that just allows the families to physical distance from other families, “Hoctor said. “But there still are small pools available, diving boards available, playing in the water swimming, playing with your family, and coming in, cooling off.”
Swimmers don’t need to wear masks in the water, only for facility entry and departure. KVMP also asks swimmers to leave immediately after the session is over.