KITTITAS – Although Tom (T.J.) Johnson had only one biological child with his wife Gail, it wasn’t always perceived that way.
T.J. had many.
“He had a lot of kids,” said Kittitas resident Wendy Hudson. “A lot of kids really looked up to him. He would go to all their games.”
T.J., 65, recently passed away from lung cancer on the night of Monday, Dec. 16. He was diagnosed last April.
T.J. was born in Kensal, N.D, but raised in Kittitas and graduated from Kittitas High School in 1972. He was a three-sport athlete in basketball, baseball and tennis. He also coached AAU basketball when his son, Nick, 37, was growing up.
T.J. worked on the family farm since 1981 in Badger Pocket up until his retirement in the summer of 2018. Over the last year and a half, he was working at the Kittitas school district with maintenance and as a substitute school bus driver.
T.J. and Gail were married for 46 years.
T.J. was a staple community member – especially when it came to sports. He’d been a fervent supporter of KHS athletics and the student-athletes for several years. It was an anomaly if he and Gail weren’t at a sporting event.
“There weren’t many games I didn’t see him at,” said senior Grace Allphin in who participates in softball and basketball.
T.J.’s brother, Jimmy, was also a former Kittitas basketball coach. The Jimmy Johnson Gymnasium — known as the “barn” — was named after him.
T.J. and Gail often followed teams on the road and to the state playoffs, including the KHS boys basketball team over the past couple of years.
Witnessing Kittitas claim its third consecutive 2B state title last March was truly special for T.J.
“Once in a lifetime deal,” he told the Daily Record after Kittitas defeated St. George’s 79-51 on March. 2. “Such a treat to sit and watch the quality of basketball these kids play. These other teams have been throwing their best shot at them and (Kittitas) just keep handling them. Finding a way to get it done, and man, just keeps you coming back for more.”
T.J. created close relationships with many Kittitas students — current and former. He’d been part of senior Justin Hudson’s life since he was an infant, as the Johnsons lived on the same street as the Hudsons.
Justin Hudson, the youngest of four (three sisters), came along to KHS sporting events as a kid and would often land in the hands of T.J.
T.J. dubbed the name “Charlie” on Justin Hudson because he believed his head was the same shape as Charlie Brown’s.
When Justin Hudson found out that T.J. was diagnosed with lung cancer, he tattooed the famous symbol on Charlie Brown’s yellow shirt on his right arm to honor T.J.
“He’s been supporting Kittitas and me and my family before I was born,” Justin Hudson said.
Allphin shared plenty of indelible moments with T.J.
“I really liked when I would get done with softball and go over to watch the baseball boys. He was always there to tell me good job and usually had some type of snack to share,” she said. “It just made me smile to know that he was almost always there.”
Former Kittitas boys basketball coach Tim Ravet knew T.J. since Ravet’s high school days at Kittitas, and later coached the Johnson’s son, Nick, too.
Ravet compared T.J. and Gail to the “Johnson & Johnson” shampoo. The name alone only accentuates the comparison, but when you squeeze that bottle of shampoo, you know what’s going to come out of it.
With T.J. and Gail, you know what to expect, too.
“What comes out of shampoo, that’s always going to be shampoo,” Ravet said. “And what always came out of the Johnson’s, they were who they were. There was no phoniness, there was always the same type of people. They didn’t put on fronts or anything. If you had issues or things you want to talk about, they would always want to listen, and you knew you were always going to get their straight opinion on how things should be.”
On Friday night in Kittitas’ game versus Mabton High School, KHS paid homage to T.J. by handing out maroon and white carnations with a small card that reads, “Play for T.J.”.
KHS reserved his seat in the bleachers and before tip-off, Justin Hudson spoke to the crowd on the meaning of the game and he asked everyone to take a moment of silence to reminisce their favorite memory of T.J.
The Coyotes were able to get the win, 54-37.
“It meant a lot,” Justin Hudson said afterward. “I tried to keep my tears until after the game.”
T.J., unfortunately, wasn’t able to attend any Kittitas basketball games this season because of his health.
But Heather Harris, mother of former player Caleb Harris, taped the games on Facebook so T.J. could watch them live from the hospital bed.
And in his final hours, he was clad in a Kittitas Coyotes 3-peat t-shirt.
“Once a Coyote, always a Coyote,” T.J. said after Kittitas’ state championship win in 2019.