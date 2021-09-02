Team of Lovell and Eaves win WestStar roping event By JON GUDDAT Rodeo correspondent Sep 2, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Heeler Paul Eaves bears down on his steer as header Colby Lovell sets it up during the winning run in the short-go of the WestStar Best of the Best roping event at the Ellensburg Rodeo arena on Wednesday. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Some 85 teams went in pursuit of big money Wednesday afternoon during the WestStar Best of the Best team roping at the Ellensburg Rodeo arena. Here header Jake Clay and heeler Jack Saebens take their best shot. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Team roping fans got an early jump on rodeo week Wednesday afternoon at the WestStar Best of the Best roping event at the Ellensburg Rodeo arena. The 2021 Ellensburg Rodeo starts at 6:45 p.m. on Friday. After a long day of roping, five rounds to be exact, it came down to two. Wait a second, it came down to 0.02. As in two-hundredths of a second.Colby Lovell and Paul Eaves matched Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira punch-for-punch in each round and it of course came down to those two teams at the WestStar Best of the Best Open Roping. Driggers and Nogueira roped a 6.95-second steer for a 31.56-second aggregate on five head and Lovell and Eaves were the final ropers to back up in the box, needing a 6.98 or better to win. The duo — last year's PRCA world champions — roped a 6.96-second steer for a 31.54 on five. The two-hundredths of a second difference netted Lovell and Eaves $20,000 apiece for their win. Driggers and Nogueira finished with $14,000 each.“That kind of money doesn’t come around that often,” Eaves said. His partner agreed.“I was very fortunate and blessed to have a good day today,” Lovell said. “It’s a great roping and it’s always been a great roping.”The WestStar roping changed hands after the 2019 season. The Repp family decided to move on from producing the event, but a group of like-minded ropers and community members gladly took over. 2020’s COVID cancellation paused the event for a year, but it came back in a new venue of the Ellensburg Rodeo arena, Yet much of it stayed the same, including a 100% payout and allowing multiple entries. In fact, Lovell benefited from multiple entries as he and his partner Hunter Koch finished fifth with a 32.73 for $8,000 apiece. The two checks gave Lovell a $28,000 day.Lovell and Eaves opened the day with a 6.29-second calf and followed up with round two’s 6.86 for the 13.15 aggregate on two. Meanwhile Driggers and Nogueira were 12.99 on their first two, Clay Smith — Tuesday’s steer roping winner — and Jade Corkill’s 11.88 led the group of 85 teams after two runs.Smith and Corkill’s 5.55-second third round further cemented their lead after three, but Lovell and Eaves weren’t that far off after their 5.97 round. Their 19.12 on three was fourth in the average at that point, which was still behind Driggers and Nogueira’s 18.96.“I just wanted to do my job,” Lovell said. “When you get into a spot like this at the big ropings, you just try to focus and hope things fall right.”The luck went south for Smith and Corkill in the fourth round as the steer tripped after Smith caught and dallied, forcing Corkill to take a couple of extra swings while the steer righted itself. Corkill ended with a five-second leg penalty for the 13.12. It didn’t end the night for the duo, but it certainly had them playing catch up in the short round. Meanwhile Lovell and Eaves put together their fastest time of the day — 5.46 seconds — to jump from fourth to first in the average headed into the short round.“We drew really good through the rounds,” Eaves said. “It felt very consistent. We made some faster rounds: long 5’s, short 6’s.”Lovell was high call with Eaves in the short round, but also came in third-high call with Koch, which was a similar situation for two-time world champion Chad Masters who came into the short go placing fourth (with Joseph Harrison) and sixth (with Douglas Rich).Masters and Rich put together a 6.47-second round for the five-head 32.63 aggregate, but two teams later, Masters bested that with Harrison for the 32.06 time. Lovell and Koch were a bit long on their short round steer for a 7.48 with Driggers and Nogueira looming.“Kaleb and Junior — those guys are so hard to compete with. They’re un-real,” Eaves marveled. “You just do your job and hope things fall right.”Things initially fell perfectly for Driggers and Nogueira and their 31.56 held the lead for about a minute before Lovell and Eaves beat them by 0.02 seconds.Lovell and Eaves celebrated each other afterward.“There’s always nerves no matter what you’re doing for money like that,” Eaves said. “I do have confidence in my horse, my partner, his horse, myself.”“I’ve been through so much with Paul and my horse Bartender,” Lovell said. “I’ve got such a feel for my horse. He’s done great for me and the nerves kind of leave. I’ve got so much faith in Paul. You don’t get selfish and try to win first. You just hope that something goes right, and everything goes your way.”It did on Wednesday. 