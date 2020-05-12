Kyle Wilkinson, like many Washingtonians, felt unmoored from the river far too long.
It serves many purposes for Wilkinson’s life, and regardless of the financial impact he’s taking because of the coronavirus pandemic, returning to the stream of the Yakima River last Tuesday felt more at home than ever before.
“From a personal standpoint, coming to the river, that’s like my stress reliever,” he said. “I know at home I’ve been cooped up the past few weeks because the public land isn’t open, the river isn’t open to fish. So, I haven’t the opportunity to kind of come out and relax, become one with the river. Just watch my flies, watch my indicator, have that opportunity to connect with fish, experience the insect life, bird life, animal life.
“Just being able to do that again really sets my mind at ease.”
As part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase process, last Tuesday (phase one), he allowed the reopening of recreational activities, which includes fishing, hunting, golfing and day access of state lands and state parks with specific guidelines in place to wane the spread. Those activities were shuttered since late March.
Wilkinson and Keegan Carlson, both full-time students at Central Washington University, have been fly fishing since a young age and are current guides at Ellensburg Angler, a year-round fly fishing guide service that specializes in drift boat on the Yakima River, Naches River and Rocky Ford Spring Creek.
But Ellensburg Angler remains closed during the pandemic and Wilkinson said they aren’t exactly sure when they will be allowed to reopen, but knows there will be stipulations if and when. The tours typically have one guide and two to three anglers per boat and customers come from all around Washington state.
But he’s elated to be back out on the waters with a fishing rod in hand. On the recommencement, he caught a 20-inch rainbow trout he estimates, his biggest on the Yakima River.
“It’s nice to know even after not doing it for over a month, I can come back out and still have that confidence and still be able to catch fish,” Wilkinson said. “I wasn’t planning on catching a big fish. I didn’t care if I caught any fish. I just wanted to get my feet back in the water, cast my fly rod again, and experience the whole thing.”
Wilkinson, a West Valley (Yakima) graduate, spent two years at Yakima Valley College before arriving at CWU in 2018. His then fiancé — now wife — was transferring to CWU, which not only brought him to the university but also to be near the Yakima River.
He later connected with Carlson, who started the fly-fishing club at CWU (no longer exists). The two became pals and Carlson later helped Wilkinson land a job at Ellensburg Angler.
“I started talking to them, fishing with them as much as possible, learning from them,” Wilkinson said, who’s in his third season with Ellensburg Angler. “It took me six months before I think I ran my first trip just trying to get as much information as I could to become the best guide I can be.”
WORK/SCHOOL BALANCE
And the balance between working and being a full-time student hasn’t been a troubling process.
“It works well,” Wilkinson said. “We guide on the weekends and during the week if we don’t have class. That’s also what we do all of our summer break. Knowing that I’m going to guide on the weekend is what keeps me going through the week.”
Carlson’s affinity grew with fly fishing and then it “amplified” when he enrolled at CWU. And like Wilkinson, it was alluring that the Yakima River was near the campus. He’s a senior guide at Ellensburg Angler and is in the midst of his fourth season.
“I was stoked,” Carlson said. “I was like, ‘you know what, I’m going to Central. I’m going to fish as much as I can and learn as much as I can.’”
While fishing was shuttered, both Wilkson and Carlson found ways to remain connected with fly fishing — without putting a line in the stream.
“Kyle and I started podcasting, keep spreading the word about fly fishing about our knowledge base,” Carlson said of the Ellensburg Angler Podcast that’s recorded seven episodes so far. “Also, time for Kyle and I to learn as much as we can. And there’s also fly time, so we been tying a lot of flies the last few weeks so now we’re just stocked for summer.
“We never really disconnected from the community even though we weren’t able to go fishing.”
But while fishing has resumed and it’s brought back serenity, it’s still affecting their livelihoods as Ellensburg Angler remains shutdown.
“I miss guiding and seeing people,” Wilkinson said. “I’m also missing out on pay. Guiding is my livelihood, and this pandemic is making life quite difficult.”
