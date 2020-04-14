Editor’s note: During these trying times, sports editor Luke Olson will look back at some memorable moments and events that occurred in Kittitas County sports history.
Chris Scott remembers it like yesterday. Jamar Berry can’t let it go. And Drew Harris knows they were destined for greater heights.
The entire Central Washington University men’s basketball team knew it. The coaches knew it. The media knew it. The fans knew it. A national championship was in the prospect for the 2010-11 team before the quest abruptly came to an end.
And nine years later, the question still lingers of, “what if?”
“I’m not too ashamed to say it but there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about that last game,” Scott said. “… If we played them 10 times, we’d beat them nine times.”
“Oh my gosh, I’ll never forget that game my whole life,” Berry said.
“If we could have gotten past them, I think we could have won a national championship,” Harris said.
“They were destined to be one of the teams to beat and unfortunately, they just got beat too early,” former PA announcer Jon Guddat said.
“With it being a one and done kind of game, stakes are different, emotions are higher,” Chris Sprinker said. “I think a lot of guys including myself didn’t play the same way they would have played had it been different.”
A MATURED SQUAD
Before we get into what exactly occurred when the playoffs arrived, let’s take a step back and appreciate how the Wildcats made it to that point.
CWU went 16-11, 10-6 GNAC in the 2009-10 season, finishing third in the GNAC while earning its third consecutive bid to the Division II national tournament before falling to Western Washington University in the West Regional. Before the 2010-11 season, the Wildcats were tabbed to finish second in the GNAC behind Seattle Pacific University, receiving one first-place vote.
But there were many questions to be answered as CWU returned only two of its starters in 6-foot-9 senior Sprinker and 6-foot-5 forward Roby Clyde. But it did return backcourt depth in seniors Scott, who redshirted the season prior, Humberto Perez and Toussaint Tyler.
There were new transfers in senior guards Berry (Chaminade University) and Harris (Seattle University) and junior forward Jody Johnson (Yakima CC).
The CWU squad was indeed experienced with nine of the 11 rostered players all being upperclassmen. Six of the eight who logged the most minutes were seniors.
“They had some guys people were wondering how they were going to be, they only returned a couple of players,” said former Daily Record sports editor Colter Nuanez, who covered the team for two years. “They had been really talented the last handful of years at least from what I was able to gauge in the community. But they couldn’t find any sort of consistency. They just never really could be on par with Western Washington or Seattle Pacific. Those programs didn’t have as much talent, but they seem to have a lot more continuity.
“I think there were a lot of questions in terms of how they’re going to get along.”
According to Sprinker, the team did encounter chemistry issues preseason but quickly nixed it. With a senior-heavy contingent, they all shared one commonality: to win. And their relationships on and off the court grew as the season progressed.
“After a few team meetings, we all kind of jumped on board and we kind of knew what our goal was by the end of the season,” Sprinker said.
“We were hungry, man,” Berry said. “This was our last opportunity.”
“All of us bought in,” Scott said. “Everybody accepted their role. It was just so cool because we hung out with each other even after the games, after practice. Sometimes we’d beg coach to give us the keys and we’d all show up and hold our own practice. It was literally like we were truly a family. We fought like brothers.”
And maturity is one of the reasons CWU believes it rose to prominence, ranking as high as No. 5 in the nation.
“I think maturity was pretty huge for us,” Sprinker said.
“We had an older squad, a great class of seniors and leadership,” Harris said. “Even some guys who had redshirted or sat out time so they were even kind of older for a senior. I think the maturity of the team helped a lot. Everybody’s on the same page, very unselfish.”
Unselfishness was common verbiage among the former players. And it was evident not only on offense with six players averaging eight points or more (senior Cody Gibler averaged 7.8 points per game), but defense, too.
CWU instilled an identity that year for its impenetrable, pressing, man-to-man defense that forced a litany of turnovers (17.5 per game, which led GNAC) that led to transition baskets. CWU was fourth in the country in turnover margin (4.9). The Wildcats also led the GNAC in points allowed per game (67.5), total steals on the season (263) and blocked shots (5.3 per game).
That level of defense hadn’t been traditional in the past, but Harris says the team “had the personnel to do it that year.”
“We tried using unselfishness on our defense as much as our offense,” said Harris, who led the team in steals with 54 ahead of Scott (47) and Berry (43). “... It was just a team play that was so great on offense and defense.”
“All of us had a knack where we were supposed to be,” Scott said. “We had a knack where the other person was going to be. I could promise you, I could see an offensive player make some type of move and know that Drew’s about to reach or get a steal.”
“We had a bunch of guys on the team that really took pride in the way that they played defense and just held themselves accountable,” said Sprinker, who’s fourth all-time in most blocked shots in school history (136). “… We had a bunch of guys who were able to affect the game in so many ways.”
CWU started 7-0 with wins over two nationally ranked teams in Metro State University and Chaminade to climb 12 spots in the rankings to No. 12 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II poll, which was the Wildcats’ highest ranking in the program since being part of NCAA Division II.
After a loss to Rollins College in the Great Western Shootout in Las Vegas, Nev. and then a double-overtime loss to Alaska Anchorage University in Ellensburg, CWU won 12 straight before falling to rival WWU in Bellingham.
CWU finished the season 26-3, winning the regular season title and hosting the inaugural GNAC tournament. The Wildcats drubbed Montana State University Billings and Northwest Nazarene University before matching with Anchorage for the conference championship. The result? An 83-71 triumph to capture its first and only GNAC championship.
And even better news, the No. 5 Wildcats advanced to the national tournament in the West Regional portion of the bracket as the No. 1 seed and host. To top it off, the Wildcats’ first round matchup was against No. 8 seed Seattle Pacific who they defeated twice that season (72-68 and 63-53).
“I like our draw, I really do,” former head coach Greg Sparling said in 2011. “They (SPU) had a long week of travel last week going up to Alaska. It’s in our building. I really like our draw.”
But as Scott heard growing up, “it’s hard to beat a team three times in a row.”
NOTHING TO LOSE
Aforementioned, SPU was tabbed as the favorite to win the GNAC, collecting eight of the 10 first-place votes after winning the GNAC the year prior and returning three starters which included the GNAC Player of the Year and West Region Player of the Year in senior Chris Banchero. But he suffered an ACL injury in January, ending his season.
Enter freshman David Downs.
“He was such a good point guard,” Guddat said of Downs. “You wouldn’t even be able to tell. You would look at him and be like, ’no, this guy is not a baller.’”
“They had a freshman guard that killed us that game,” Berry said, who was the GNAC tournament Most Valuable Player and leading scorer for CWU.
When it came time to face CWU for the third time in the final contest of the day at 8 p.m., there was nothing to lose for Downs and SPU.
“The difference going into the game in playoffs was the fact that we had nothing to lose,” Downs said, who graduated from SPU in 2014. “My brother was a senior on the team and a couple of other seniors that were (saying), why not have fun and not play like we’re worried about turning the ball over, play really uptight, but play loose.”
“Their coach told them to go play,” Scott said. “They were shooting threes left and right and making them.”
Nine of 18 were drained from beyond the arc with five coming from Downs who finished the game with 22 points while his brother, Jeff, tallied 20 for a stunning 76-63 upset victory to end the Wildcats’ season — on their home court in front of a sold-out Nicholson Pavilion that was well over the capacity of 2,519.
And like Nuanez wrote in his lede for the Daily Record, “the potion they used to poison opponents is what ultimately put the season to sleep.” SPU responded to the defensive pressure and took advantage of the Wildcats miscues, scoring 16 points off their turnovers while CWU had a mere two. And its zone defense held the Wildcats to one of their worst shooting nights on the season (24-of-61, 7-of-31 from the 3).
SPU took a 15-point lead into the break and never looked back.
“The first two times we played these guys, we did not handle the pressure well,” a freshman Downs said after the game. “We let them punch us in the face and we never threw a punch back. Today, we were ready to take it. We hit them first and kept taking it at them.”
WHAT HAPPENED?
“We weren’t locked in focus,” Berry said. “We overlooked that team. We were already excited because like I said, I waited and watched all the other games. So, I watched the No. 2 team lose, the No. 3 seed team lose, everybody was losing before and I was just like, ‘dang, the teams I was kind of scared of are out. We’re going to have an easy road — we’re going to win this thing.’ And then we blew it.”
“I can remember the layup line, we were trying to smile, we were trying to act like it was just another game but it wasn’t,” Scott said. “We were just so tight.”
“The atmosphere was a lot different than it was if it had been a home game,” Sprinker said. “… They had removed all of our school insignia, we didn’t have any banners up. They tried to make it appear as neutral as possible. You had way more fans coming in for Seattle Pacific and the stakes were a lot higher than any of the other games we have played.”
“It’s hard to beat a team that many times,” Harris said. “… We all kind of felt overall that we played pressure defense and full-court defense and were able to get into guys all year. But maybe just because so many eyes are on us, definitely seemed like they tightened up the calls.”
There’s was an abounding amount of pressure on CWU, a team that, yes, were matured and experienced, but this group didn’t play than more than one season together.
“I’ve experienced this throughout my career a lot. Honestly, when it’s a team’s first time or a program’s first time really being that marked team — the team that everyone is gunning for — and there’s a lot of lead up to a specific event or tournament like that, I think that a lot of times that can become a huge distraction,” Nuanez said.
“… I think that they definitely didn’t really know how to handle being the favorites, it was just done.”
SPU fell in the following round to Dixie State University that then lost to BYU-Hawaii University that finished runner-up in the national championship as the No. 7 seed.
CWU went 15-13, 8-10 GNAC the subsequent season, qualifying for the GNAC tournament and defeating SPU in the first round before taking a loss to Anchorage. The Wildcats haven’t been back to the national tournament since.
The “what ifs” will carry on for the 2010-11 team for many years to come.
“It’s going to be one of those would of, could of, should of memories for a long time,” Guddat said.
But it’s a season the players wouldn’t trade for anything else. What they appreciate most is the relationships forged that continues today.
“I don’t think anyone of us would have traded in what happened that year,” Sprinker said. “We won the regular season outright. We hosted and won the first GNAC tournament championship. We created some bonds and relationships.”
Nine years ago, Scott conveyed similar thoughts.
“I couldn’t imagine this senior year being any better. I wouldn’t change anything,” he said. “Every loss we had, we got better from it. This team has come closer together. Yeah, we lost this one tonight and we won’t play in a Central jersey again, but every single one of us is going to be friends for the rest of our lives.
“That’s a win in itself.”
