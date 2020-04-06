Editor’s note: During these trying times, sports editor Luke Olson will look back at some memorable moments and events that occurred in Kittitas County sports history.
It wasn’t that long ago that Bryan Nash happened to come across a Daily Record article that surely brought back indelible memories.
Sitting on Rocky Gibson’s desk at Kittitas Secondary School was the May 30, 1988, issue, one that’s silhouetted in the old, newspaper yellow, hence the 32 years that have passed. And it’s one the ‘88 Kittitas baseball team won’t forget.
And they remember it like yesterday.
“That was part of the fun of that championship,” Gibson said, who was a sophomore at the time. “There was just pure excitement. I’ll never forget.”
Gibson doesn’t forget the rain delay that pushed back the game to Sunday and was moved to Moses Lake from Spokane. He doesn’t forget the sacrifice fly from Mike Varnum that scored Gibson from third base in the first inning, which proved to be the winning run. He doesn’t forget center fielder Tim Ravet’s run-saving catch in the fourth inning when Kittitas held a 2-0 lead. And he doesn’t forget lefty Casey Troy’s five-hit shutout for Kittitas to capture its first-ever state title after defeating Concrete High School 4-0 to cap a 22-3 season.
This wasn’t a squad that was built off a championship pedigree or relied on a selective group of guys. It was one through nine. But also the culmination of the player’s belief in each other, trusting the coaching staff, putting in the work, and, of course, some timely plays, too.
“We really didn’t know what we had. We had a bunch of kids that practiced hard and just got progressively better as the season went along,” said former Kittitas head coach Jim Klampher. “Again, when we get into the playoffs, it’s a matter of talent but a little bit of luck, too.”
Said Gibson: “We knew we could play. ... We weren’t sure how good we were. Even the night before the championship game we were still kind of wondering, are we good enough to get this done? It wasn’t like we had a long-standing tradition like at DeSales and won a bunch of championships.”
A championship run for Kittitas wasn’t preordained or expected after falling in the regional round the year prior. The ’88 season, the Coyotes took it “one day at a time” as Gibson says.
“The next game is the only thing we were thinking about,” he said. “Not because we had high expectations, it was more the unknown.”
SCRAPPY SQUAD
Kittitas was scrappy, no doubt. They’d beat teams with impenetrable defense, a formidable 1-2 punch on the mound with Nash and Troy, aggressive baserunning, and timely hitting.
The middle infield combination of Gibson and shortstop Jeff Johnson made big plays in the 8-4 semifinal win over Pe Ell High School. Kittitas pounced on them early with six runs in the second inning, but three errors committed in the fifth by Kittitas trimmed its lead to three, 7-4. With Pe Ell desperate for runs in the seventh, Gibson closed it out himself when he short-hopped a low line drive, tagged out the runner heading to second base and then fired it to first to complete the double play.
“That was a big play,” Klampher told the Daily Record after the win. “They (Pe Ell) were pretty excited until then.”
Nash allowed only one earned run and struck out four to improve to an impressive 13-0 on the season. His earned run average hovered around 1.50 while striking out 94 batters in 72 innings pitched and walked only 33.
But Troy’s emergence was a key part of the Coyotes’ prosperity — in only his second year of playing baseball.
“Last year was Casey’s first year of baseball,” Klampher said in ’88. “He didn’t do badly then. But this year he’s worked on his strength and on the mental aspects of pitching, and he’s had a lot of success.”
Troy rode a 6-0 win-loss record into the postseason while carrying a 1.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched. And the biggest moment of his shortlived high school career came at the biggest stage — and he came through.
“It was just phenomenal what Casey was able to put together,” Nash said.
The foundation was set years prior, according to Ravet. Baseball has a long-standing tradition in the county to this day and Ravet believes that’s where their competitiveness derives. Kids from Ellensburg, Kittitas and Thorp all vied with or against each other in Little League, Babe Ruth and All-Stars.
And when a couple of Thorp players like Ravet (transferred to Kittitas during the final quarter of freshman year), Gibson, David Wheeler and Kurt Snelling amalgamate into Kittitas’ high school program, it added much more talent.
“Baseball’s kind of been that way in the valley for a long time where it’s successful because there are so many opportunities for the kids,” Ravet said.
“… Baseball was kind of the sport that made you competitive because it was the one you did go across town and play out at Kittitas at Palermo Park or play in Ellensburg at Kiwanis Park or teams had to come out at Thorp and play at their school. It’s kind of what started your mindset of being competitive and it always carried through high school.”
But credit is due to the coaching staff, too, of not only Klampher but his assistants Pat Frable, Greg VanSteenk and Ray Castro who all had college ball experience.
“We had a really good coaching staff that had us completely prepared,” Gibson said.
The Kittitas state championship team was recognized two years ago during Kittitas’ doubleheader, which was the ’88 team’s 30th anniversary. KHS head coach Eric Sorensen acknowledged each member and presented them with a championship banner that’s permanently displayed on the fence out in leftfield.
“Honoring the ’88 team was long overdue,” Sorensen said after Kittitas’ doubleheader victory versus Dayton High School. “That team’s success is a big piece of our history and something current and future teams strive for.
“Kittitas baseball is a living, breathing story, and for a short, precious while we get to be a part of it.”
