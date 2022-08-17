Tim Ravet

Tim Ravet is the WIAA Class 2A champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team’s new coach after leading the Kittitas Secondary School boys to Class 2B titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

At last the WIAA Class 2A champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team has a new coach.

Tim Ravet, who led Kittitas Secondary School to Class 2B boys’ basketball titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and oversaw the Kittitas girls’ basketball team in 2020-21, succeeds Jeff Whitney in charge of the Bulldogs, the Ellensburg High athletic department announced Wednesday.

