...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima
Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Tim Ravet is the WIAA Class 2A champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team’s new coach after leading the Kittitas Secondary School boys to Class 2B titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
At last the WIAA Class 2A champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team has a new coach.
Tim Ravet, who led Kittitas Secondary School to Class 2B boys’ basketball titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and oversaw the Kittitas girls’ basketball team in 2020-21, succeeds Jeff Whitney in charge of the Bulldogs, the Ellensburg High athletic department announced Wednesday.
Ravet graduated from Kittitas High in 1989 and pulled off Class 2B’s third boys’ basketball three-peat after Brewster High did it in 1975-77 and Northwest Christian School (Colbert) won four in a row in 2006-09.
“We are pleased to announce that Tim Ravet will be leading the Lady Bulldogs on the hardwood this winter,” Ellensburg High athletic director Cole Kanyer said. “Coach Ravet is a familiar face among many of the students and parents currently involved in the program. Tim has an impressive résumé capped with multiple state championships during his time leading the Kittitas boys’ basketball team.”
Ravet hosted girls’ club basketball workouts at his facility and helped to conduct tournaments this summer as Ellensburg High continued its coaching search.
“I’m very excited, it’s a great program with a lot of tradition and an opportunity to carry on the tradition of success,” Ravet said. “Wins and losses I don’t worry too much about, it’s about wanting kids to improve, not prove anything. That’s a bar you can judge day-to-day. With long-term goals and short-term girls, you know how you’re doing.”
The Bulldog girls beat Burlington-Edison for their first championship in March at the Yakima Valley SunDome, won by an average of 38.3 points per game in 2021-22 and can improve their unbeaten streak to 27 games in their season opener at Class 4A Eastmont Nov. 29 in East Wenatchee.
Ravet’s daughter, Brooke, is an Ellensburg High junior forward/guard and projects to return with Class 2A All-Tournament Second-Team senior forward/post Olivia Anderson, All-Central Washington Athletic Conference First-Team sophomore guard Jamison Philip and All-CWAC Second-Team senior guard Rylee Leishman in 2022-23.
“Winning can’t feel great if losing doesn’t hurt, and it’s in the valley that you grow the most,” Ravet said. “Hopefully as long as you’re working hard and smart and together, you’ll have a chance to enjoy the camaraderie and being able to play together.”