Well, 2020 is officially upon us. There were plenty of indelible sporting moments in Kittitas County. Even though we’re two days into 2020, I thought I’d publish my top-5.
So, in reverse order, here they are:
No. 5: Tia Andaya and Mario Andaya reunite on the court, but as opponents
A collegiate volleyball matchup is one Mario and Tia Andaya will never forget.
Tia Andaya was a standout at Ellensburg High School where she was a three-time Central Washington Athletic Conference Player of the Year, and a two-time 2A All-State team selection (2017, 2018). In her career, she accumulated 1,249 kills with a .302 hitting percentage to go along with 1,255 assists, 999 digs, 214 aces, and 137 blocks
She continued volleyball with Gonzaga University. And in her first official match with the Bulldogs last August, she faced her father’s team, for whom he’s been the head coach for 24 seasons — Central Washington University.
Gonzaga swept its opponent 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-14) and Tia Andaya saw action in all three sets. She recorded a match-high of 20 assists, two kills, one ace, and one block.
“At first I was definitely nervous because it was my dad,” Tia Andaya said after the match. “But once I started playing, it was just like we’re playing another team.”
No. 4: Leah Holmgren ends Ellensburg XC career with state title; Ellensburg girls take home state title for the first time in school history
It was a memorable season for Ellensburg girls cross country going undefeated in the season and then winning districts at Apple Ridge. It continued that momentum into the 2A state meet at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
Its senior runner Leah Holmgren became the first girl individual to win the state title in Ellensburg school history with a time of 18:16.4, beating out the next closest girl by two seconds.
And to top it off, the Ellensburg girls took home the 2A state title as a team with 83 points. Bellingham was the next closest at 102. The Bulldog girls best finish before that was fourth in 2017.
Elisa Wallace, Holly Fromherz, Rylee Leishman and Alex Hall all set personal records in the 5K at Sun Willows.
“What a day,” Ellensburg head coach Jeff Hashimoto said afterward. “The girls ran fantastic. You know, there was a lot of pressure coming into this week, I tried to keep the pressure off of them and just focus on the process. It’s a huge testament to them, they were able to come through — that was just incredible. They pushed themselves for it and it was really incredible.”
No. 3: Kathryn Crimp wraps up Ellensburg career with state golf title
Kathryn Crimp couldn’t cap her senior season in a better way at Ellensburg High School in her final high school match.
After shooting just one round in the 70s her junior season, Crimp was in the 70s in all 10 rounds including the final at the 2A state tournament at Meadowwood Golf Course in Spokane. She fired a 71 (-1) for first-place honors after a total score of 146. She beat the field by three strokes.
She was placed in the second to last group after shooting 75 after the first day to put her a stroke behind the leaders.
Crimp hit 10 fairways, 10 greens, and 27 putts. She helped Ellensburg place fourth as a team with a score of 58.50.
“It doesn’t feel real,” Crimp said after her round. “All the hard work has finally paid off.”
No. 2: Brock Ravet of Kittitas sets state scoring record for boys basketball
Brock Ravet of Kittitas captured many achievements in his four-year career for the Kittitas High School boys basketball team with three state titles, a Washington State Gatorade Player of the Year award, three 2B Player of the Years, and more.
But in February of 2019, he surpassed Lance Den Boer of Sunnyside Christian High School (2003) in Kittitas’ 72-22 win over Walla Walla Valley Academy for the most points scored in state history. Den Boer had 2,851 career points and held the record for 16 years.
Ravet notched 24 points in the matchup to put him at a career 2,857 points. The bucket to have him pass Den Boer was an incredible reverse layup on a pass from Bailey Gibson. Ravet nearly had his whole body behind the hoop.
“I think Brock, you know, he averages 10 assists a game, he could have a lot more points than he has. I think being rewarded or earning the leading point scorer in state history, that wouldn’t mean half as much if he didn’t do it the right way,” Tim Ravet said after the win.
No. 1: Kittitas boys basketball wins third consecutive state title
Winning a state title is already impressive enough, but three straight is an anomaly.
Kittitas High School boys basketball achieved this last March in Spokane after defeating St. George’s 79-51. The Coyotes became the third team in 2B state history to 3-peat.
They accomplished this with five seniors including Brock Ravet who became the state’s all-time leading scorer a month earlier.
After scoring 93 points at the state tourney in three games, he was named 2B Most Outstanding Player. Ravet knocked down seven 3s as Kittitas made 15 as a team in the final — one shy of the tournament record.
It was the second time Kittitas defeated St. George’s in the championship. It was a nice sentiment after the Coyotes fell for the first time since 2016 to St. George’s in the second game of the 2018-19 season.
“This is awesome, you couldn’t go out in a better way,” Ravet said afterward. “I mean the best fans, the best student section — I’m going to miss this a lot.”