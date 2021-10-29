Support Local Journalism


It'll be Bulldogs-Vikings for all the Central Washington Athletic Conference marbles Tuesday.

Jamison Philip scored 26th- and 77th-minute goals Thursday as the top-seeded Ellensburg High School girls' soccer team shut out fourth seed East Valley 2-0 in the CWAC semifinals at the Central Washington University Recreation Sports Complex.

The Bulldogs (15-1 overall) won their 15th game in a row and advanced to face second-seeded Selah (12-5), which beat third seed Othello 3-2 in its home semifinal Thursday, in the tournament final scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rich Leenhouts Stadium in Grandview.

The winner will qualify for state and the loser will play for a state spot in the third-fourth-place game Nov. 6.

"Selah will bring it to us," Ellensburg coach Jim Engeland said. "We're going to keep working on our game and playing possession, and we looked great yesterday in practice."

The Vikings blanked the host Bulldogs 1-0 in their season opener, but Ellensburg took 2-1 revenge Oct. 5 in Selah.

Philip nailed the lower left of the East Valley post from the right Thursday and the ricochet went in for her first goal. The Red Devils (10-7) picked up the pace in the second half to try to catch the Bulldogs off-guard for an equalizer, but Philip rocketed a rebound from the right into the top left of the East Valley net .

"They were trying to play more direct up through, so you put pressure on the ball so they can't get their shots and those long balls," Engeland said. "It's kind of a tactic you do when you're down near the end of the game. Othello plays that way and Prosser plays that way, but Selah will play more to the midfield. We've kind of been working on that in a high press, and when you lose the ball you want to win it back quickly."

The Red Devils nearly scored as a shot bounced off of Vivianne Wright's hands in the 72nd, but the rebound chance at the keeperless goal skipped just outside the right post and out of bounds.

Ellensburg clinched its 10th shutout of at least two goals and got the better of East Valley for the third time this fall.

