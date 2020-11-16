It’s simple as it gets to understand why both the Central Washington University men’s and women’s basketball teams won’t participate in a conference-only season: The health and safety of the student-athletes and coaching staff outweigh everything else.
And it just wasn’t feasible as the coronavirus continues to ravage the country.
"This was not an easy decision," said CWU director of athletics Dennis Francois. "But the well-being of our student-athletes has to be paramount in situations such as this. Our student-athletes and coaches are understandably upset because they're competitors. But they realize this is still a very unsettled time and that if we are erring, we're erring on the side of caution for them."
CWU is not alone in opting out of the 2020-21 season as Alaska Anchorage, Montana State Billings, Simon Fraser, Western Oregon and Western Washington are choosing the same route. But Alaska Fairbanks, Northwest Nazarene, Seattle Pacific and St. Martin’s indicated they will vie this season.
With two major holidays looming — which inevitably will spike cases — and the troubles of traveling were motives for CWU president James Guadino to pull his programs out.
“I think when you start looking at all the different things that are going on right now with the recent surge, you’ve got two major holidays coming up which probably aren’t boding well for our state and our country as well as our county. That, of course, is a major factor,” Francois said. “But bigger for us, the decision really revolves around the complications of travel.”
The NCAA updated its return-to-sport guidelines that include considerations specific to the prevention of community spread of COVID-19, reclassification of transmission risk of sport based on emerging information, and COVID-19 testing and masking for athletes, officials and other Tier 1 personnel (highest exposure tier and consists of student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials).
Other considerations in the document include: Differentiating outdoor from indoor sport; testing strategies that include use of PCR testing, or antigen testing that is performed with a regular cadence, as the standard testing methods for high transmission risk indoor sports; updated cardiac and exercise considerations for athletes who have developed COVID-19; updated travel considerations; considerations for discontinuation of athletics.
For a high transmission risk sport such as basketball, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) or antigen testing needs to be administered three times a week on non-consecutive days during the regular and postseason.
GNAC teams will play games on consecutive days against the same opponent in the same location, with games played on Fridays and Saturdays. The men’s and women’s schedules will mirror each other, with two competing schools playing each other on the same dates at opposite locations.
“You want to look at the best-case scenario but you also have to look at the worst-case scenario,” Francois said. “And situations where we have teams traveling via airplane and via flight, our team would have to test three days prior to the second game, which would be Saturday so they’d have to test on Wednesday, knowing that we might not get those results back until at least Thursday, possibly Thursday evening — even Friday morning. We could have already got on a flight, first, get on a bus, go over to Seattle airport, get on a flight, travel to our destination and we land and we realize one or more of our student-athletes possibly tested positive. And now all of sudden you got your whole team quarantined, you lose essentially four games.”
Francois also noted other high-risk places during travel, such as hotels and restaurants, which “became a little bit overwhelming.”
Teams not participating in the GNAC season will be allowed institutional autonomy to conduct countable athletically related activities within NCAA regulations. Those teams will be allowed to seek non-conference competition within applicable health guidelines, including games against other GNAC institutions that will not compete in the conference season. Those competitions may not begin before Jan. 7.
Francois said CWU will “see how things shake this winter,” but indicated both programs would possibly play in exhibitions or scrimmages at the beginning of the year.
Players will not lose their eligibility, regardless if CWU had participated this season or not.