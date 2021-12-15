Support Local Journalism


The Warrior basketball boys tower over their adversaries thus far.

Cle Elum-Roslyn beat Goldendale 84-55 in its Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West home opener Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School, the Warriors’ first appearance in friendly confines since they dominated Dayton-Waitsburg of the EWAC East 62-37 June 17.

Joel Kelly — a 6-foot-5-inch junior and one of seven six-foot-plus Cle Elum-Roslyn players including senior Gage Ellison (6-foot-6), junior Dominick Johnson and sophomore Mackney Williams (both 6-foot-5), senior Heath Montgomery (6-foot-3) and junior Luke Chafin and sophomore Max Dearing (both 6-foot-2) — led the Warriors with 28 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals.

Chafin (20 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal) and Cole Singer (17 points, nine rebounds and two assists) made the Timberwolves’ evening tougher.

Cle Elum-Roslyn improved to 5-0 overall, 1-0 in the EWAC West and 17-3 overall in 2021.

The Warriors didn’t need to shoot a single 3-pointer against Goldendale (2-4-1, 0-1) as they shot 61% (35-of-57) from the floor, made 14 of 22 free throws and led 52-24 at halftime.

Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn — outscoring opponents by an average of 73-47 so far — is an EWAC West game at Kittitas (2-4), which fell 56-40 at Class 1A Wahluke Tuesday in Mattawa, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Cle Elum-Roslyn 84, Goldendale 55

GOL 28 24 19 13 — 84

CER 9 15 18 13 — 55

SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (5-0): Joel Kelly 28, Luke Chafin 20, Cole Singer 17, Heath Montgomery 7, Gage Ellison 6, Jett Favero 4, Cash Najar 2. 3-pointers — None. Totals 35 14-22 84.

