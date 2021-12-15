Unbeaten Cle Elum-Roslyn boys' basketball batters Goldendale in EWAC West opener By JAKE MCNEAL DAILY RECORD Dec 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Warriors senior Cole Singer (10) shoots over Goldendale senior guard Austin Neil (1) Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Warriors junior Jett Favero (15) lifts for a layup against Goldendale Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Warriors junior Jett Favero (15), senior Cole Singer (10) and junior Joel Kelly (11) push the ball up the court against Goldendale Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Warriors junior Luke Chafin (5) shoots a free throw against Goldendale Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum. Warriors junior Joel Kelly (11) attacks the basket against Goldendale senior guard Caleb Smith (5) Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Warriors junior Joel Kelly (11) defends against Goldendale senior guard Caleb Smith Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Warrior basketball boys tower over their adversaries thus far.Cle Elum-Roslyn beat Goldendale 84-55 in its Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West home opener Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School, the Warriors’ first appearance in friendly confines since they dominated Dayton-Waitsburg of the EWAC East 62-37 June 17.Joel Kelly — a 6-foot-5-inch junior and one of seven six-foot-plus Cle Elum-Roslyn players including senior Gage Ellison (6-foot-6), junior Dominick Johnson and sophomore Mackney Williams (both 6-foot-5), senior Heath Montgomery (6-foot-3) and junior Luke Chafin and sophomore Max Dearing (both 6-foot-2) — led the Warriors with 28 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals. Chafin (20 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal) and Cole Singer (17 points, nine rebounds and two assists) made the Timberwolves’ evening tougher.Cle Elum-Roslyn improved to 5-0 overall, 1-0 in the EWAC West and 17-3 overall in 2021.The Warriors didn’t need to shoot a single 3-pointer against Goldendale (2-4-1, 0-1) as they shot 61% (35-of-57) from the floor, made 14 of 22 free throws and led 52-24 at halftime. Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn — outscoring opponents by an average of 73-47 so far — is an EWAC West game at Kittitas (2-4), which fell 56-40 at Class 1A Wahluke Tuesday in Mattawa, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.Cle Elum-Roslyn 84, Goldendale 55GOL 28 24 19 13 — 84CER 9 15 18 13 — 55SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (5-0): Joel Kelly 28, Luke Chafin 20, Cole Singer 17, Heath Montgomery 7, Gage Ellison 6, Jett Favero 4, Cash Najar 2. 3-pointers — None. Totals 35 14-22 84. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. 