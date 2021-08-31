Under the Hat: Coming in hot Jon Guddat rodeo columnist Aug 31, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Well, what a time to come in hot. Fresh off winning $11,634 last week, California barrel racer Destri Devenport returns to the friendly confines of Ellensburg this week. Devenport won second Kennewick’s long go, then won Saturday night’s short round to win the two-round average a few nights ago. She also split second in Bremerton earlier in the week. Not a bad haul. I got to see Kennewick’s short round with my wonderful traveling partner, my Brittany, and we both agreed the loudest ovation from the crowd was seeing Devenport’s 17.02-second time flash on the big screen (a close second was for the eventual winner of the mutton bustin’).And I mention Ellensburg being “friendly confines” for Devenport since the last time she was here, she put in a good argument to rename the arena after her. Devenport dominated Ellensburg in 2019 by not only winning the first round, not only the second round, but the short round as well on her way to taking the average by more than a half second. More importantly, she left Ellensburg with $10,823 in earnings.She’ll be in Ellensburg’s slack on Thursday and if those two rounds go well, we’ll again see her during Monday’s short round. She needs to see as many short rounds in September as she can. Devenport is 33rd in the world, some 20-grand out of the top 15 coming into this week.Who else is entered? Well … pretty much everybody. Fans who were at Kennewick or at least kept up on the news saw that Stetson Wright took a thumping on Friday, but as of Monday night, he’s entered up in both saddle bronc and bull riding. Wright is the two-time defending All-Around champ, who also picked up the bull riding championship last year as well. He’s No. 2 in the world to his brother Rusty in saddle bronc and No. 2 in the world to six-time world champ Sage Kimzey in the bulls. He leads the All-Around by more than $143,000 over Paden Bray. We’ve got another month of rodeo to go, plus a ton of money to win during the NFR, but I’m not in the minority when I say we’re watching All-Around dominance by the 22-year-old, as he is the one to beat again this year. One guy who is looking to beat him is four-time world champ (including the 2017 All-Around title) Tuf Cooper. Unfortunately for Cooper his hand injury from a couple of weeks ago is still not healed enough to enter up this weekend, so he’ll be watching from home. Cooper has the NFR wrapped up in tie-down roping (third in the world with $120,000), but he won’t add any to that this week.Two guys who generated a couple of nice paychecks was the team of Garrett Rogers and Jake Minor. Those two guys have had a summer of bad luck, but possibly turned the tide by earning three checks in Kennewick for $5,972 and another one in Coeur d’Alene for $2,178. That got them back in the top 20. Another weekend like that in Walla Walla, Ellensburg, and Lakeview, Ore., and they’ll be in the top 15 as they’re just four grand out of there. However, it’s a matter of staying there by the end of the regular season on Sept. 30th.But that’s a month away, let’s focus on the present, which is enjoying the blessing of a Labor Day weekend in Ellensburg. I get to share this weekend like I always do with family and friends, especially with the greatest trio a guy can ask for, my three girls: My rodeo queen Brittany and my two rodeo princesses Delaney and Adelyn. There is no pedestal high enough for these three lovely women and just like any day of the year, I’ll just be trying to keep up with them around the arena. I can’t wait to watch the rodeo, but it’s even better when shared with the gift of my three girls.Jon Guddat covers rodeo — from the kids to the kids at heart — with a weekly rodeo column in the Daily Record. Contact Jon with story ideas at jonguddat@yahoo.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Kittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsRegional RV supplier pays thousands to help local man out of medical debtAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingCounty health: Ivermectin is not a treatment for COVID-19 Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter