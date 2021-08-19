I’m not sure if everyone is ready, but Northwest rodeos are happening all over the place this month, which just signals the influx of cowboys and cowgirls we’ll have here in Ellensburg. I’m not just talking about weekend events, I’m talking about daily rodeos around Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
Case in point: Lynden. Everyone completes Omak and Hermiston, and circuit cowboys and barrel racers take the “quick” drive up north toward the border to the Lynden one-header, which ended Tuesday night.
Former CWU team roper Riley Eres partnered with Colton Wallen to win the team roping in 5.9 seconds for $1,854 each. The Minor brothers of Riley and Brady placed fourth for another $900. Keeping it Minor, Jason’s 10.6 in the calf roping netted the circuit cowboy $882, which is in addition to the $2,573 he won on his way to winning Hermiston’s All-Around buckle last weekend. In barrels, Kaycie Kayser’s third place, 15.69-second pattern generated $1,034 in Lynden.
They’re not circuit cowboys, but did anyone see the saddle bronc results in Lynden? Specifically, second place? Rusty, Ryder and Spencer Wright split second for a four-way tie (with Blaise Freeman) for $787 each. Not much for their work there, but just one of those anomalies that if there are Wright brothers at the rodeo, probably one of them will win money, in this case it was three of them with identical 82-point scores.
Let’s talk about Omak and Hermiston even more. The Minor brothers pocketed money in both places, winning more than $4,800 to push them into the top 10 of the team roping. Garrett Rogers and Jake Minor partnered to win Omak’s first round for $1,125 keeping them within striking distance of the top 15. Tucker Braa and Kass Kayser easily justified their trips to Omak with $3,627 (Tucker) and $2,347 (Kass) checks. Paydays like that really make a difference in the circuit standings.
Former CWU roper Jordan Tye earned $1,451 on the weekend, a bulk of that coming from winning the All-Around in Grandview.
Jake Pratt’s $1,646 in Missoula, Mont., also kept him a big weekend away from the top 15 in calf roping’s world standings.
What else is going on this week? Well, the big payday is Caldwell, just outside of Boise, and the Caldwell Night Rodeo is a great production. Put it on your list if you haven’t been before, and if you have been before, put it on your list to go back as the seats are right on top of the action. Caldwell’s going to pay out $340,000 this year. Like Kennewick next week, Caldwell has really upped the ante on its added money over the past couple of years. Caldwell isn’t a Columbia River Circuit rodeo, as it’s just outside the circuit’s boundaries, and instead is in the Wilderness Circuit of Nevada, Utah and southern Idaho. But if you’re already in Hermiston, it’s an easy drive down I-84.
Oregon’s Canby Rodeo is another “circled on the calendar” type of event. Canby will distribute $170,000 or so, and as of Wednesday, Kass Kayser is second in the calf roping average, which might have some staying power for a small check there. Montana is another destination as the Treasure State has hosted plenty of rodeos over the past couple of weeks. This week’s stops are in Kalispell, Baker and Billings. If you’re interested in seeing some familiar roughstock, head to Gooding, Idaho, as Daniel Beard’s stock with Summit Pro Rodeo will be showcased this week.
And finally, for those in need of rodeo, but don’t have the stomach to deal with gas approaching four bucks a gallon, simply head one hour to Moses Lake. Moses is perfectly positioned in the middle of it all as you head for Caldwell or Canby or Montana. Because of that, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to see world champions each day just an hour away.
See you on the road, that’s where I’ll be.
Jon Guddat covers rodeo — from the kids to the kids at heart — with a weekly rodeo column with the Daily Record. Contact Jon with story ideas at jonguddat@yahoo.com.