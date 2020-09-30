Well, the win doesn’t catapult them to potential NFR riches, but a win is a great way to end the season. Ellensburg’s Brady and Riley Minor combined to win checks in each go-round and the average to put an exclamation point on an otherwise difficult season when they left Rapid City, South Dakota’s Pro Rodeo Tour Finale with nearly $9,800.
The team ropers won the first round with a 4.3-second steer for $2,010 before their five-second steer netted them $268 for seventh place in the second round. Their 9.3 on two won the average by more than a second for another $2,010.
From there, they placed fourth in the semifinal round for another grand before winning the final round – and $4,500 – with a 4.1-second steer, their fastest of the weekend.
All in all, the $9,788 probably made the drive easier on the way to Billings, Mont. (for the National Team Roping Championships which began on Monday), but I’m sure they’d trade that in a second for a chance at 10 days of NFR money. That’s right, for the first time since 2012, the Minor brothers won’t be at the National Finals, finishing the year with $36,097 for 23rd in both the header and heeler standings. They found themselves about $11,000 out of the top 15.
It’s easy to blame everything on coronavirus reactions – I do – and there certainly was a significant gap of scheduled rodeos to rodeos that actually pulled it off. By my count there were 49 PRCA-sanctioned rodeos and events within the Columbia River Circuit this year. Also by my count, three of those committees actually put together a rodeo. But you’ve got to make them count when you can and the Minors surely did this past weekend. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much celebration throughout the rest of the pieced together year.
Yet there are more positives than negatives in 2020. Read Team Roping Journal’s article on the Minors a few days ago. Kendra Santos helps us celebrate the arrival of Mesa Minor – Brady and his wife Ashley’s daughter was born last month. She also helps us look forward to the arrival of baby girl Minor for Riley and his wife Jordan in November.
The $9,800 the Minor brothers won in Rapid City will go toward a lot of diapers.
Another cowboy who had a subpar year but pulled it off in the end was 2016 tie-down world champion Tyson Durfey. Durfey’s $8,740 (including the final round win for $4,500) pushed him from outside of the top 15 to 12th in the world. A big accomplishment to say the least.
How about the cowboys who didn’t make it? Durfey in 12th place is $1,400 ahead of 16th place Cory Solomon. Solomon finished just $176 behind 15th place Hunter Herrin. Team roping header Matt Sherwood was $588 behind Brenten Hall for the last spot in the standings. How about this one? Winn Ratliff ended 2020 $33.47 behind Chad Rutherford in the bareback standings. That difference is splitting the sixth and final place at a local circuit rodeo where the added money is $2,000. That might eat at Ratliff for a while or it might put so much wind in his sails that he dominates in 2021.
Let’s look at guys who will be in the headlines as we gear up for the National Finals Rodeo – in Texas this year since the Vegas sports scene isn’t fan friendly – this December. Sage Kimzey will go for his seventh straight bull riding buckle with less than a $3,000 advantage over Ky Hamilton, by far his smallest cushion in his career.
In the All-Around, Tuf Cooper (tie-down, steer roping) and Stetson Wright (saddle bronc, bulls) are the only two cowboys to qualify in two events and they are 1-2 in the standings going into December’s NFR. Clay Smith (who has won the last two header Gold Buckles) has been a factor in the All-Around and the Oklahoma roper is third in this year’s standings. Despite qualifying in just one event (he was out of the running in the steer roping) he’s averaged nearly $150,000 in NFR earnings, so that keeps him in the All-Around conversation.
We’ll keep that conversation going as we get closer to the NFR.
Jon Guddat covers rodeo – from the kids to the kids at heart – for the Daily Record. Contact Jon with story ideas at jonguddat@yahoo.com