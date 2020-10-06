Yep, you read that headline right and do you expect anything different given what the rest of 2020 has been like this year? The Columbia River Circuit and PRCA wanted to ensure cowboys and cowgirls were rightfully crowned year-end and finals champions. Rather than rolling the dice and waiting to see if the typical January rodeo in Yakima would happen, the circuit took advantage of an empty arena and an equally empty week on the calendar to host the Columbia River Circuit Finals at Hermiston’s Farm City Pro Rodeo grounds last weekend.
Plenty of people took advantage of the opportunity. No surprise here, especially with a valley loaded with solid ropers, but the Kittitas Valley was well-represented in the team roping as it was a near-sweep for Ellensburg in both the first and second rounds as well as the average.
Ellensburg’s Brady and Riley Minor won the first round (and $1,241) with a weekend-best 4.2-second steer, but Jake Minor (heeling for Oregon’s Garret Rogers) finished second for $931, with Jack Fischer/Joey Bergevin taking third-place money for $621.
Round two and $1,241 went to the Jordan Tye/Jason Minor duo’s 4.7-second round. But Brady and Riley Minor finished second, with Rogers/Jake Minor taking third and Fischer/Bergevin splitting fourth.
Their 9.0-second aggregate on two easily won the average for the Minor brothers, but again Rogers/Jake Minor was second and Fischer/Bergevin was third in the average. The brothers ended with $4,034 on the weekend, just one weekend after winning nearly 10-grand in Rapid City, SD. Rogers/Jake Minor finished with $2,949 and the Fischer/Bergevin duo left Oregon with $1,707.
Tye also picked up a small go-round and average check for another $613.
Annie Minor’s work in the breakaway netted her about $300 for placing in the second go as well as the average.
The finals paid out a shade more than $100,000, which is about $50,000 less than last year. Yet, given the fact nearly the entire Columbia River Circuit calendar was canceled this year, Northwest athletes will take what they can get in 2020. And for those who earned money, paychecks picked up in Hermiston over the weekend count toward the 2021 standings, which might be the boost needed to get over the hump in next year’s standings.
October is full of circuit finals with three circuits (plus another circuit’s steer roping finals) scheduled for finals this week and another in mid-October.
But before we know it, the National Finals Steer Roping will be upon us and if anything, the NSFR has been the lone consistent this year. The date hasn’t moved (Nov. 6 and 7), the place hasn’t moved (Mulvane, Kan.) and the usual suspects (four-time champ Scott Snedecor, six-time champ Trevor Brazile and 17-time qualifier Vin Fisher, Jr.) are among the ropers to beat. World leader Cole Patterson is making his second NFSR trip. Patterson? That sounds familiar. Yep, four-time world champ Rocky Patterson is his dad.
If I’m talking about postseason rodeo then it’s obvious I’m going to arrogantly mention the Guddat Family Finals picks are right around the corner. Gotta give the fans what they want, you know, and I annually assume the fans want my opinion on who’s going to win what.
Jon Guddat covers rodeo – from the kids to the kids at heart – with a rodeo column in the Daily Record. Contact Jon with story ideas at jonguddat@yahoo.com