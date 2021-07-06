It was a mixed bag of deliveries for local athletes as most of them earned at least one check, and others left rodeos smiling with bling as yet another Cowboy Christmas run during the 4th of July came to a close.
The spotlight shone on four cowboys in particular. The team roping duo of Garrett Rogers and Jake Minor not only ended the 4th of July run with a win in Eugene, they bookended the run with a win in Greeley the week prior. Greeley is a big rodeo in Northern Colorado and it paid Rogers/Minor $6,479 each for their 3.9-second steer. They competed in seven rodeos over the 4th of July and won only one check elsewhere in Eugene, but it was a big win there. A 4.4-second run netted the team another $2,508 for nearly $9,000 on the week.
Another two ropers did quite well with hardware. Jason Minor and Jordan Tye both picked up multiple checks in Toppenish and Sedro Woolley and both of those towns were very kind to those with Ellensburg ties.
Jason won the All-Around in Sedro Woolley ($1,457) by winning the tie-down roping for $940 and placing third in team roping with Tye for another $517. Tye won the Toppenish All-Around ($2,301) by winning the tie-down roping for $909 as well as taking top honors (with Jason again) for another $1,392 in team roping.
But the Ellensburg earnings didn’t stop there. Kaycie Kayser won Sedro’s barrels with a 17.59-second pattern and $657. Sisters Bailey Patterson ($1,128) and Annie Minor ($846) went 1-2 in Sedro Woolley’s breakaway roping. Joey Bergevin, heeling for Houston Hull, won the team roping for $1,034.
Kass Kayser was second to Tye in Toppenish’s tie-down roping for $752. Further down the results list was Tucker Braa in fourth for $439 (Braa earned $519 in Eugene as well). Annie Minor split second in the Toppenish breakaway for another $1,138 and Jordan Minor was fourth for a $741 check. She also picked up $265 in Greeley’s breakaway.
Jake Pratt placed in Prescott, Arizona’s second round and average for $3,936. Brady and Riley Minor didn’t have the Cowboy Christmas they wanted as they won just $198 by placing in the final hole in Prescott’s first round of team roping.
From a “grand scheme of things” perspective, the Rogers/Minor duo is firmly in the top 15, right along side the Minor/Minor duo. It’s been a few years since we’ve seen three Minors in the National Finals Rodeo having seen that in back-to-back years in 2016 and 2017. For Pratt, his nearly $4,000 paycheck won’t get him into the top 15 of tie-down ropers but it will get him closer as he was about $11,000 out of it by this time last week.
It’s too early to discuss top 15 strategy as we’ve got nearly three full months of action, including the famed Northwest Run, to go before the lights go out on the regular season.
The big rodeo of the week is the Calgary Stampede north of the border. Previous weeks have seen me temper expectations for that rodeo as I was sure that many PRCA contestants were not going to make the trip up north due to COVID restrictions, but then I saw a roster of names scheduled to be there and was taken aback. We will still be missing familiar big names, but there will be plenty of household names up there. The PRCA certainly has plenty of action down in the Lower 48 though. Closest to Ellensburg is the Cheney Rodeo as well as the Elgin Stampede. Beyond the circuit’s borders is Vernal’s Dinosaur Days in Utah, the Rooftop Rodeo in Estes Park, Colo., and Elko, Nevada’s Silver State Stampede, where Garrett Rogers and Jake Minor won the team roping there last year.
Jon Guddat covers rodeo – from the kids to the kids at heart – with a weekly rodeo column in the Daily Record. Contact Jon with story ideas at jonguddat@yahoo.com.