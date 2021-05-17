As the headline says, this past weekend was just what we needed. “We” could mean the fans. “We” could mean the cowboys entered. You could put whatever spin needed on “we” as plenty of people left the Bares & Broncs happy.
Shut down last year because of the state’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bares & Broncs was incredibly well received. Fans were interacting, cowboys were thrilled with a new payday and I was my usual self of being a kid in a candy store behind the chutes talking up cowboys and friends.
“This just feels right,” I said at least 10 different times over the weekend.
But it felt different for the cowboys.
“It’s not a 100 degrees,” Austin Foss joked on Saturday night.
No sir. I’d say it was a nice 71 or 72 when he and I chatted after his 87.5-point ride on Saturday.
“It’s beautiful. I remember several times, it’s hot here in August. It’s a different environment now. I was talking with some guys and we were all saying, ‘Man, this seems weird.’”
Weird of course means good.
And as much as Foss appreciates not sweating through his shirt before he even nods his head — common during Labor Day weekend since it’s usually very warm still — he dang sure knows he wants and needs to be back in a few months for another chance at big money here.
“I’ll be dang sure ready to sweat a little bit if that means I’m here in the Monday finals.”
Foss and other cowboys know the commitment it takes to put on a rodeo, especially the past 16 months where too many rodeos succumbed to the pressures surrounding COVID. We talked about the committees sticking their necks out trying to find a balance of preserving needed cash reserves, reaching out to cash-strapped sponsors, keeping paydays attractive to athletes and appeasing the county and state governments as rules change all the time.
“From what I’ve heard, a lot of those rodeo committees are in their own little predicament.”
We talked about specific rodeos. For instance, Sisters, Molalla and Eugene all canceled their rodeos for the second straight year, but then Eugene reversed course and decided to remain a stop on the 4th of July run.
“Eugene coming back,” he said. “I think that will be a packed sellout.
“It’s just great to have rodeos out here in the Northwest. I’ll do my part and show up.”
Saddle bronc rider Shorty Garrett will do the same thing. He told me he has two things to do this year: Get married over Memorial Day weekend, and rodeo hard.
“We’ll rodeo hard in June and for the rest of the summer,” he said. “We’ll enter everything.”
Well, if Friday and Saturday’s attendance was an indicator of things to come, fans want to watch everything as well. I heard — and of course gave my two cents on the subject — discussions revolving around the topic of “what if there weren’t any restrictions on attendance, how many people would be here?” The consensus? A lot more. Fans appreciated the action. I hope future ticket sales in Ellensburg and beyond show that as well.
Jon Guddat covers rodeo – from the kids to the kids at heart – with a weekly rodeo column in the Daily Record. Contact Jon with story ideas at jonguddat@yahoo.com.