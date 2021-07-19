Well, it was a long time coming, but it finally happened.
The Ellensburg Rodeo – established just shy of a 100 years ago now – found out more than a year ago it would be enshrined in professional rodeo’s Hall of Fame. Of course, the rodeo board needed to wait another year to ride out COVID to be a part of the 2020 class which was honored in Colorado Springs, Colo., last weekend.
That’s right, the ProRodeo Hall of Fame decided to keep the focus on the 2020 honorees despite the calendar turning to 2021, which I thought was classy.
“This is the Class of 2020,” Hall of Fame Director Kent Sturman said in his opening remarks on Saturday. “I have no doubt this class will hopefully hold the record of taking the longest to get here.”
PRCA announcer Jim Fuller, who introduced the Ellensburg Rodeo, made it a point to discuss the importance of committees.
“If we didn’t have the committees across the United States that make up the PRCA and rodeos we wouldn’t have anywhere to go.”
Of course, if you talk to Ellensburg Rodeo’s committee – 17 board members strong – they would defer to past board members and hundreds of volunteers like the Top Hands, Posse and many community members who burn vacation time throughout the year and during Labor Day weekend to work their tails off for nothing more than knowing they are a part of a grand show. Hundreds of people putting in thousands of hours of work. It’s a heckuva feat to make it, “One of the greatest destinations in the PRCA,” according to Fuller.
If you watched the broadcast as I did, you saw current directors Jerry Doolin and Rick Cole, along with retired board member Ron Mitchell, all praise the community, its residents, the Yakima Nation and again the volunteers.
“It’s our privilege to represent this great community and be the caretakers of this great event,” Cole said in his remarks.
It’s been a privilege for me to cover the Ellensburg Rodeo and putting my bias aside, this is a much-deserved honor for the community and the rodeo itself. If you consider the years leading up to the first instalment in 1923, this honor is 100 years in the making.
Thanks to the power of social media, I got to see highlights of the board’s trip along the way to Colorado. Some of them flew in, others drove and stopped to take in the sights, including other rodeos along the way.
Switching gears here, I also saw that former Ellensburg calf roper Jake Pratt had a good time north of the border. While the lanky tie-down roper didn’t win the $50,000 payday at the Calgary Stampede, he did pretty well in the go-rounds, placing in the first and fourth rounds while winning round three in his pool of competitors. After the exchange rate, I figure Pratt earned roughly $8,200 for his time up north.
Every penny gets a guy or gal closer to the National Finals, which will pay out a bit more in December, roughly about $250,000 more as the PRCA announced yesterday. Go-round wins will pay $750 more per night and average winners will pocket 2-grand more after 10 go-rounds. Every place will pay a little better. With year-over-year inflation a factor every bump in pay helps keep an arena athlete on the rodeo.
Jon Guddat covers rodeo – from the kids to the kids at heart – with a weekly rodeo column in the Daily Record. Contact Jon with story ideas at jonguddat@yahoo.com.