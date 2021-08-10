Well, no matter the day of the week or the time of the year, any day is a good day to string together a run of good paychecks and a few locals did just that last week. But with the Northwest Run upon us and great paydays looming, roping or riding with wind in your sails is always welcomed.
Before we get into where the trucks and trailers are headed to next, let’s discuss what happened last week.
After a few weeks of a check here and there, Ellensburg’s Minor brothers – Brady and Riley – strung together a few great paydays including two average wins in Montana. The team picked up checks in four different Montana cities, punctuated with wins in Glasgow and Great Falls. They placed in both rounds and won the average for a $4,032 week in Glasgow and did the same exact thing for $3,414 in Great Falls. The two picked up another $1,990 in Sidney and Bozeman paid them $1,760. Some $11,200 later, they jumped back into the to 15 in the world standings after slipping a place or two each week in July and early August. With $47,200 banked on the year in PRCA earnings, the team has plenty more to win before punching that NFR ticket (which would be their 11th together) but roping with recent success must be better than roping with a dwindling savings account. It’s been said many times that you must forget what you just did and move on, no matter what the previous outcome, but you also gotta like winning more often too.
Jake Pratt won often last week as well. He pocketed nearly $8,400 for his time in Utah and Montana, winning $3,422 in Glasgow by winning the second round and placing second in the two-head average, another $2,200 in Heber City, $1,975 in Great Falls and $760 in Bozeman.
Pratt jumped to 19th in the world standings with $50,000 on the season, about $8,800 out of the top 15 he needs to get to his second NFR of his career. He’s had a couple of near misses during his time as a professional, but his 2018 season where he earned almost $180,000 on his way to ninth in the world certainly is better than 17th or 21st in the standings.
Fellow local roper Jake Minor, heeling for Oregon’s Garrett Rogers, had an $1,800 week with small checks in Heber City and Glasgow. That team needs a great couple of weekends to get back into the NFR conversation.
The Columbia River Circuit will be the place to be for August and much of September. While there will be rodeos outside the friendly confines of Washington, Oregon and northern Idaho, the Northwest Run’s promise of great weather and great paydays attracts everyone in the PRCA. Hermiston, Oregon’s Farm City Pro Rodeo highlights the circuit’s schedule, but Omak, Grandview and Jerome, Idaho, will host plenty of cowboys and cowgirls as well. Hermiston will pay out $200,000 and Omak will check in with $100,000. Beyond our borders is Missoula, Mont.; Sikeston, Mo.; Lawton, Okla.; Logan, Utah; and Oakdale, Calif. Sikeston, Lawton and Hermiston are all part of the ProRodeo Tour (as is Ellensburg) where points earned at designated rodeos qualifies an athlete for the ProRodeo Tour Finale in Salinas, Calif., in late-September.
Did I say Ellensburg? Yep, I’m always thinking about Labor Day weekend here, and it’s close enough on the schedule to say that in less than a month, it’ll already be completed. Hold on rodeo fans, the Northwest Run will be another good one as always.