After nearly 20 years of hosting a roping and one paused year due to the COVID-19 shutdown the WestStar Best of the Best Open Roping continues as contestants, volunteers and fans ready for Labor Day weekend. The only change? A new venue with new – and very excited – leadership.
My hat is off to the Repp family. They have opened their home, their acreage, their arena, (their pickleball court!) and their hearts to countless ropers and friends over the years, all while producing one of the most anticipated ropings of the year. That’s not just a biased fan like me saying that about a local roping, ask any of the ropers who participate, this is circled on the calendar.
Now as the Repps transition out of the daily operations of the Best of the Best, a group of locals have taken the reins and are partnering with the Ellensburg Rodeo board to ensure the same great production, payout and hospitality.
Obviously with new leadership comes different perspectives and a calculated “let’s try this” mentality. Besides the venue change, perhaps the most noticeable addition will be the inclusion of the Cowboy Channel’s broadcast of the event. I’m not sure how many camera angles will be involved with the production but the idea of a few angels on a run makes for great viewing. Anyone who’s seen rodeo on TV will know that a great angle adds a different perspective if you can’t be there in person.
When I talked with Mark Anderson, Keith Winter, Dan Powell and Jerry Doolin the other day about this, they made no secret about two things: 1. This will be a more commercial production; and 2. Preserving the Repp family’s legacy of an incredible roping is a priority.
That legacy includes incredible hospitality toward the fans and ropers, while combining the two as well. Sounds like there will be a couple of tweaks to the Pro-Am, but that action will again kick off the event where amateur headers and heelers partner up with the pros. The marquee Best of Best event will continue to be a 100-percent payout, where the entire pot goes back to the ropers competing. Ask any of those professionals throwing a rope this Labor Day weekend: The fact that the roping is 100 percent payout and pays deep is a huge thing.
I make no apology for being such a promoter of this event and my motivation is pure enjoyment of a great roping. I’m sure changes brings concerns and grumblings from those who worry about “that’s not how it’s been done in the past.” But I’m happy that we have ropers, business leaders and rodeo board members (some of them check all those boxes of course) with experience and skillsets to keep what’s great about the roping and offer changes that might take the event to another level.
I know I’ll continue to discuss this as we get closer, but tickets can be bought online on the Ellensburg Rodeo website. And I might as well keep the tradition of my personal call to action as I invite everyone to buy tickets for Friday or Monday’s show. Saturday and Sunday have no issues when it comes to fans in the stands, but I’m never happy until every performance is a virtual sellout. Friday’s perf is what we’ve all been waiting for the past year! Monday’s perf wraps it all up to crown champs!
One more quick announcement: Like many other events centered around the arena, the Ellensburg Rodeo Posse’s Junior Rodeo is back in 2021. Mark your calendars for August 7th. Sign-ups for entries are at Ranch and Home on S. Main St. through Friday afternoon, July 30th. Entries include: Mutton busting, breakaway roping, daubing, calf and steer riding. There are also leadline events: barrels, poles, flags, keyhole and goat tailing. Any questions go to Oscar Berger at 509-968-3642 or buffalo@kvalley.com.
Jon Guddat covers rodeo – from the kids to the kids at heart – with a weekly rodeo column in the Daily Record. Contact Jon with story ideas at jonguddat@yahoo.com.