Well, it’s going to be a 100 degrees this week, so that must mean it’s equally as hot on the rodeo circuit. There is money to be won everywhere between now and late September and rodeo is certainly different now compared to 365 days ago.
We’re halfway through Reno, which depending on who you talk to is the start of the summer run. Some might even call it the start of Cowboy Christmas, which centers around the 4th of July group of rodeos. Whatever you call it, Reno is huge and the $650,000-plus will help fund quite a few cowboys’ and cowgirls’ summer travel expenses. Average winners who also pick up go-round checks will easily clear 10-grand in winnings. That’s a good couple of rounds of money.
It feels good to have Reno in full effect. I’ve seen results and pictures on various medias and that arena is hosting a packed house of rodeo fans each night starving for action. Are we back? Well, I’m not 100% sure because part of the usual Cowboy Christmas schedule of rodeos include those north of the border and we’re still seeing sporadic cancellations of rodeos in the lower 48, too. Yet, in some recent social media posts and casual conversations I had behind the chutes at the Bares & Broncs last month, cowboys are wary of getting over the border. It’s difficult enough with a trailer full of horses and all the paperwork you need, but with COVID rules, it’s become either impossible or at the very least too difficult to justify. Four-time world champion Tuf Cooper just posted a few days ago the fact that he won’t make it to Calgary this year due to Canada’s requirement of vaccines, testing and quarantining to be allowed to compete.
I don’t know the specific rules, but it was enough for Tuf and many others to say, “thanks, but no thanks.”
That’s a big deal because Calgary pays out roughly $2 million over the course of the rodeo, and the PRCA and Calgary worked out a deal to have a portion of Calgary’s winnings count toward the PRCA world standings similar to what the American and Houston have set up. How many others will be up there? Time will tell, we’ll see in a few weeks.
But let’s bring it back closer to home where the Columbia River Circuit hosts two rodeos around the Northwest. Prineville, Oregon’s Crooked River Roundup is on my continually growing list of bucket list rodeos. Prineville will pay out about $100,000 over the course of the weekend. East of Prineville is Mountain Home, Idaho’s Daniell Dopps Memorial Rodeo, which is a new one to me and looks to be about Coulee City’s size, paying out mid 30s. It’s a co-sponsored rodeo with the Wilderness Circuit.
Where will you be this Cowboy Christmas? In a rodeo arena? Me too.
