Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters (2) and Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 60-57. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Steele Venters will play 20 miles northeast of Eastern Washington University at Gonzaga in 2023-24.
The 6-foot, 7-inch sophomore guard/forward — a 2019 Ellensburg High School graduate and Big Sky Conference Player of the Year — announced via Twitter on Friday his commitment to the Gonzaga program that reached its sixth NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight in March.
“It’s go time,” Venters wrote.
Venters is scheduled to graduate from Eastern Washington this spring, and declared for the 2023 NBA Draft while retaining his final two years of collegiate eligibility.
He walked on and redshirted for Eastern Washington in 2019-20 before starting 67 of 84 games for a 13.5-point, three-rebound, 1.6-assist average between 2020-21 and 2022-23.
The Eagles won this season’s Big Sky regular-season championship on the way to their second Division I postseason win and the National Invitation Tournament’s second round.
The West Coast Conference champion Zags made their 24th NCAA Tournament in a row and their 25th in history. They’re 44-24 all-time in the tournament with 13 Sweet 16s, two Final Fours and two appearances in the national championship game.
"It just felt like the perfect fit," Venters said. "They play the style of basketball I want to play, they want to keep expanding my game while making my strengths elite. It's one of the best programs in the nation and they're 2 1/2 hours away from home. They really believe in me and want me to come in and make an immediate impact. Hard to say no that."