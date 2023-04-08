Steele Venters

Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters (2) and Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 60-57. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

Steele Venters will play 20 miles northeast of Eastern Washington University at Gonzaga in 2023-24.

The 6-foot, 7-inch sophomore guard/forward — a 2019 Ellensburg High School graduate and Big Sky Conference Player of the Year — announced via Twitter on Friday his commitment to the Gonzaga program that reached its sixth NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight in March.


