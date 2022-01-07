Venters, Eastern Washington navigating Big Sky Conference race By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Jan 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Eastern Washington redshirt freshman guard/forward Steele Venters (2) is fourth in Big Sky Conference scoring at 17.1 points per game. COURTESY OF EASTERN WASHINGTON ATHLETICS Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steele Venters and the reigning Big Sky Conference Tournament champion Eagles can make up some ground in the next week.Venters, a 6-foot-7-inch, 175-pound redshirt freshman guard/forward of Ellensburg, leads Eastern Washington (8-7 overall, 2-2 and sixth in the conference) with 17.1 points per game, 25 total assists, 16 steals, eight blocks and four rebounds per game in 14 starts.He’s also fourth in Big Sky scoring behind Northern Colorado senior guard Daylen Kountz (18.7), Northern Arizona sophomore point guard Jalen Cone (18) and Weber State senior guard Koby McEwen (17.5) as he shoots 49% from the field, 46% from 3-point range with six triples per, and 81 percent from the free throw line. The Eagles will host Idaho senior guard Mikey Dixon and the Vandals (ninth at 3-9, 0-2), who fell 92-72 to fifth-place Montana State Thursday, for the third time in a row and the 12th time in 21 head-to-head since 2009 at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Reese Court in Cheney.The game will air on ESPN+ and over the radio at 700 AM ESPN and 105.3 FM, respectively, in Spokane and Cheney.Dixon is fifth in conference scoring with 16.9 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal per contest, but Idaho gives up 81 points to 73 scored per outing where Eastern outscores opponents 76-73.The Eagles, 2-2 at home, are on a pace similar to their 9-6, 8-2 start in a 16-8, 12-3 run that became a Division I Men’s Tournament appearance in 2020-21, and their 9-6, 2-2 start in a 23-8, 16-4 2019-20 campaign in which the Big Sky Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.Eastern will also hit the road for junior guard Robert Ford III (10.9 points per) and Idaho State (10th, 2-11, 0-4) Jan. 13 in Pocatello before they head to McEwen and Weber State (third, 10-5, 3-1) Jan. 15 in Ogden, Utah.The Eagles could not get the better of Big Sky rival Montana (second, 11-5, 4-1) for the fourth time in a row Thursday at Reese Court as Grizzlies sophomore guards Robby Beasley III and Brandon Whitney scored 19 points each in a 90-78 win. Venters came away with 15 points on 4-for-9 shooting, 1-for-3 from downtown, 6-of-7 from the free throw line, two assists, a rebound and a block as senior guard Rylan Bergersen and redshirt senior Linton Acliese led Eastern with 20 points each.The Grizzlies hit eight 3-pointers to the Eagles’ three and shot 87 percent (26-of-30) from the free throw line to Eastern’s 79 (27-of-34). The Eagles outrebounded them 35-27 and outscored them 38-32 in the paint, but were outperformed 21-10 off of turnovers, 18-3 on fast breaks, 22-7 off the bench and 54-44 in the second half.Eastern led for 1 minute, 47 seconds to Montana’s 35:24.MONTANA 90, EASTERN WASHINGTON 78MON 36 54 — 90EWU 34 44 — 78SCORING — Montana (11-5, 4-1): Robby Beasley III 19, Brandon Whitney 19, Josh Bannan 16, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 12, Lonnell Martin 9, Cameron Parker 6, Josh Vasquez 5, Mack Anderson 2, Kyle Owens 2. 3-pointers — 8 (Beasley 3, Carter-Hollinger 2, Bannan, Martin, Vasquez). Eastern Washington (8-7, 2-2): Rylan Bergersen 20, Linton Acliese 20, Steele Venters 15, Ethan Price 11, Angelo Allegri 5, Ellis Magnuson 5, Mason Landdeck 2. 3-pointers — 3 (Venters, Acliese, Magnuson). Totals 24 27-34 78. 