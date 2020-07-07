Each day, a 2020 college football season seems unlikely — especially for Division II — considering the rise of coronavirus cases in the country. And less than two weeks away, there’s a decision to be made by the Great Northwest Conference to go forward with fall athletics.
How could one not be pessimistic amid a pandemic?
“In our world, what we need right now is some optimism,” Central Washington University head coach Chris Fisk said. “I’m optimistic that we will be able to get these kids in here and do a great job of training them and keep COVID to a minimum. I’m optimistic that the athletic directors and presidents will choose to have sports in the fall and Sept. 5, we’ll be up at Washington Grizzly Stadium in Missoula kicking off against Montana.”
Voluntary workouts commenced for CWU Monday as each GNAC school was given the option if their school and state allowed it after July 1. Fisk said there’s a check-in station to monitor symptoms and temperature checks, and masks are required for the coaching staff and players.
And because of the unprecedented times, coaches are permitted to be part of the voluntary workouts. Traditionally, the workouts were solely led by the strength and conditioning staff.
It’s different, no doubt. But euphoria was in the aura — even if workouts are far from normal.
“It’s good for the soul, I’ll tell you that,” Fisk said. “It put a smile on your face to be around those guys again. Obviously, it comes with a lot of expectations and rules and procedures, but I think the kids and the coaches had a great time today just being around one another.”
Fisk didn’t identify how many players are attending the voluntary workouts, which occurs five days a week (three days lifting, two days conditioning), but said they had “a good majority of our core returning returners reporting back last night.”
Coaches monitor the strength and conditioning sessions and can work with an athlete voluntarily if that athlete requests it. But it’s only for returners, as Fisk said they cannot work with incoming freshmen or transfers.
“I have not gotten a great answer on that,” Fisk said when asked why. “But we are still trying to dig and hear one.”
Workouts can be in small groups as long as the team adheres to the state and local guidelines. They have used the football and said they sanitize in between passes and after sessions.
“This is a big two weeks for us to show that our football program along with everybody else in the GNAC can handle the responsibility of the things we need to do to have sports in the fall,” Fisk said.
According to the CWU athletic director Dennis Francois, the university is “phasing” the summer voluntary workouts. Football, volleyball, soccer and cross country are the first phase, men’s and women’s basketball and indoor track and field are the second phase (July 20), men’s and women’s rugby, baseball and softball are the third phase (July 27).
Same with football, there are strict protocols for all sports upon entering facilities with the temperature and symptom checks, social distancing and wearing facial coverings.
“A lot of things we implemented had to be approved through our university advisory council for COVID, as well as working in cooperation with (Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson) and other medical professionals,” Francois said.
Luke Olson: lolson@kvnews.com; on Twitter: @lukeolsonb