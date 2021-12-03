Western Washington volleyball eliminates Central in West Region semifinals By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Dec 3, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fifth-year middle blocker Leanna Shymanski (12), sophomore outside hitter Ashley Kaufman (19), freshman libero Hannah Stires (13), freshman outside hitter Kylie Thorne (20) and the Wildcats reached the NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball West Region semifinals for the third time since 2005. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD file Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There’s only room for one Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival in this year’s NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball West Regional final, and the No. 2 Vikings are it.Sixth-seed Central Washington Washington reached its second semifinal game in the last three West Regionals and its 12th regional appearance since 2004, but four-time repeating Great Northwest Athletic Conference champion Western Washington prevailed 3-1 (25-21, 20-25, 28-26, 25-15) Friday at Coussoulis Arena in San Bernardino, Calif.“They played exceptional offensively and they were tough to stop,” Wildcats coach Mario Andaya said. “It looked like culture versus culture, which is really cool: Nobody’s going to let up, so congratulations to them. I think we had a great year, and I think we have a really special group right now that’s clawed their way up to this point. We’ve worked on a lot of things to get us here, and we had to display it over a month ago and even tonight. We showed sparks of being capable of moving on, but of course, if you run into a team like Western, you’ve got to bring it every point.” The Vikings (23-4 overall) won their 18th game in a row and advance to face Friday’s No. 1 Cal St. San Bernardino/No. 5 Cal State LA winner in the final at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.Central (17-9), second in the GNAC, fell to Western Washington for the 31st time in 41 meetings since 2002.“I think, speaking as one of the seniors, this group has been through so much throughout the entire pandemic and practicing for an entire year together leading up to this season, I think the way that we showed grit and the culture of Central volleyball meant the world,” fifth-year middle blocker Leanna Shymanski said.The Vikings led 15-13 in the first set and forced a Wildcats timeout before they tied 18-18, and Western Washington built a 21-18 edge and drew more Central time.The Wildcats opened the second set 12-8 and 19-14 before the Vikings needed a moment to think about it. Western returned the favor trimming the deficit to 23-19, but Central tied the evening at a set apiece.The Wildcats jumped ahead 14-10 and 20-15 in the third and, though Central led 23-20, Western pulled even at 24-24. Ashley Kaufman’s kill ticked the Wildcats ahead 25-24, but the Vikings tied it 25-25 and gave Central a 26-25 lead when their block sailed out of bounds. Western recovered to tie it at 26-26, lead 27-26 to force a Wildcats timeout and take the final point.“We talk a lot about ‘be us’ and get back to our version of volleyball, but Western started bringing heat at the net and started getting into the groove and having their energy, and I think that we did our best to maintain our own energy and fight back, and we fought to the very last point,” Shymanski said.The Vikings continued to a 17-10 fourth-set lead as Central took time, and forged ahead for the elimination point.“It’s very difficult to come back after being up front and then also losing, but I think we fought very well throughout the entire match, and we are a group that doesn’t give up,” said Wildcats sophomore outside hitter Ashley Kaufman, who landed 19 kills, six digs, an assist and an ace.Tia Andaya and Sydney Remsberg came up with 21 assists and Hannah Stires defended with 14 digs.FIRST-ROUND WINCentral beat pulled off a three-set rally and a 3-1 (17-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-13) first-round upset of No. 3 Pacific West Conference champion Chaminade (Honolulu) Thursday at Coussoulis Arena. “I want these guys to celebrate what they’ve done,” Andaya said. “I think really it’s celebrating what we’ve done and looking forward to doing it again and seeing where it takes us.”“We knew it was going to be a marathon,” Wildcats freshman outside hitter Marianna Payne said. “We knew it was going to be a lot of long rallies, and we prepared for that: We trained since August for this tournament and this opportunity, and we just came out and showed what we’ve focused on all year.”Tia Andaya led the Wildcats with an 11-kill, 20-assist, 16-dig, three-ace triple-double — her eighth of the season where the GNAC career record is nine.Payne helped Central to a 6-4 first-set lead with two spikes before the Silverswords (27-6) pulled ahead 15-10 and 20-13 and claimed the stanza.“We’re a very competitive team, especially in practice, so I think that once that clicked for us and once we didn’t want that first set to ever happen to us again,” said Payne, who landed 14 kills, four blocks and a pair of digs. “We just really came out in the second set and took care of business.”Andaya put the Wildcats ahead 11-8 with a kill in the second, and Ashley Kaufman, Andaya and Kylie Thorne split a trio of kills before the Silverswords yielded the frame with an attack error.“They play a very unique style of volleyball where they make so many plays — some unorthodox things that we had to stay the course,” Mario Andaya said. “If we can help it, obviously, we don’t want to go to a fifth, so I’m glad the points turned out our way.”Central and Chaminade tied 13-13 in the third and, despite a 22-19 Silverswords advantage, Kaufman and Payne’s kills and an Andaya ace sparked a six-point run.“Winning that third set was huge and it kind of carried that momentum from the end of the third into the fourth,” said Sydney Remsberg, a 5-foot-4 Wildcats sophomore setter from Yakima who came away with 21 assists, three digs and an ace. “It just kind of allowed us to play comfortable and just kind of play our game.”Chaminade jumped out 5-2 in the fourth, but Central answered with a 10-1 spree and a nine-point run as Andaya sealed the afternoon with an ace.Hannah Stires and Shaunessy Fisk hustled for 24 and 13 respective digs, and Emma Daoud-Hebert blocked seven shots.“It seemed like they started to create a little more errors and started to get a little softer on their shots, which I credit to our blockers who showed some presence there, and we got some good digs and transitional work out of it,” Mario Andaya said.The Wildcats aced the Silverswords six times to three, out-assisted them 46-41 and out-dug them 74-70.“I think we showed the grit that we’ve been showing most of the last month,” Mario Andaya said. “We’ve been playing playoff volleyball since November just to stay alive and really try to get an at-large berth. 