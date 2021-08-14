The WestStar Best of the Best roping is one of the premiere events in the country, and the Kittitas County roping community will come together to make sure that proud heritage continues for future generations.
Now the event is tied one of the top 10 rodeos in the country thanks to a partnership between local roping organizers WestStar Best of the Best and the Ellensburg Rodeo board to ensure the same great production, payout and hospitality moving forward.
“We’re trying to keep the (Scott) Repp family tradition alive,” said Best of the Best spokesman Mark Anderson. “We really wanted to keep it going. Originally, we were going to have this in the Upper County. But after further discussion, the rodeo board asked if they could partner on it and have it at the rodeo arena and make it more of a pre-rodeo event.
“So, that’s where the partnership comes in. We’re basically putting our Best of the Best crew with all of its volunteers and sponsors and coming together to put a roping event on in the rodeo arena.”
The partnership between the roping community and the ProRodeo Hall of Fame rodeo can only make the event that much better.
“We’re excited. We took this on for a lot of reasons. We want a great celebration for our community. Another reason is to make sure we are one of the predominant rodeos on the entire PRCA calendar,’ rodeo vice president Brian Twardoski said. “Adding another event that caters to top quality cowboys is just a positive thing. It’s a great partnership.”
The WestStar Best of the Best group had planned to take the reins in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation. With the rodeo schedule back on track, the 20th annual roping event will soar to new heights with Cowboy Channel coverage and award-winning announcer Justin McKee making the call.
“There’s a lot of good things with the partnership with the rodeo board. The first thing we at Best of the Best did was call up the Cowboy Channel and ask, ‘Since you’re already coming for the rodeo, would you be interested in showing up and doing the roping?’
“We knew that was a great way to get Best of the Best more exposure, our sponsors more exposure and the rodeo more exposure. There will be some challenges with this being the first year from a production standpoint, getting fine-tuned with all the different entities working together.”
For the past 19 years, the WestStar Best of the Best has been at former rodeo board president Scott Repp’s ranch. The hard work and tradition of the event is not lost on the local roper’s group and keeping that hospitality toward the fans and ropers is a priority.
“One of Scott’s biggest challenges was putting it on at a private residence. So, it’s a big benefit to put it on in a public facility,” Anderson said. “We have a group of volunteers from the roping community that have put on roping production events.
“We’ve worked out all the details. Having Justin do the announcing is important and we’re looking forward to that.”
There are expected to be some adjustments to the Pro-Am this year, which will kick off the event. Amateur headers and heelers will partner up with the pros.
The marquee for the Best of Best will continue to be a 100% payout, where the entire pot goes back to the ropers competing.
Tickets can be bought online on the Ellensburg Rodeo website.