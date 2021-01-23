Fitterer’s Furniture is a staple in Ellensburg. A family-owned business for well over a century, it’s exactly what a small town typifies.
While the family is known for its rich history and quality home furnishing since 1896 on Fourth and Main, it’s also produced plenty of athletes and coaches over the years.
When legendary Washington state basketball coach Pat Fitterer was asked why that is, he gave an amusing response.
“That’s a good question. Probably because they would make us do furniture delivery every summer and we’d got so sick of it we wanted to get out,” he joked.
But, Pat, who owns the second-most wins in the state for high school basketball after 37 years coaching (728-232) and was inducted into the National High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019, said the chain started with their father, George Fitterer, who played golf at the University of Washington.
George (father of six: Jack, Jane, Richard, Pat, Brad and Mike), later on, was a shot clock operator for Central Washington University basketball for legendary coaches Dean and Leo Nicholson.
“If I was playing and Central was playing, he was probably on the clock at Central,” Jack Fitterer said.
But it truly began with Jack, the oldest of the six siblings, who was a prolific three-sport athlete at Ellensburg High School and moved on to play both basketball and baseball at Seattle University. Later on, Jack was the President at the Pacific Institute, which specializes in increasing personal and organizational effectiveness and productivity.
But there was also cousin Phil Fitterer, close in age with Jack, who was another three-sport athlete at Ellensburg and at Central Washington, too, where he was inducted into the CWU Hall of Fame in 1988 for both football and basketball. Phil passed away last May at 79 years old.
Both Phil and Jack were all-state athletes in high school and transitioned those skills seamlessly to the collegiate level.
“I think Phil and Jack just enjoyed it so much,” Pat said. “It was so competitive and then the rest of us just kind of followed through.”
Both Phil and Jack coached, too, after their playing days were complete. And when Pat finished his successful two-sport career at CWU (inducted in the CWU Hall of Fame in 1998), leading the Wildcat football team in rushing yards in 1973 and winning the NAIA District I 1,000-yard titles in track and field in ’74 and ’75, and running on the winning 440-yard relay team in ’74, he became one of Washington state’s most recognized basketball coaches.
An aforementioned 37 years in prep basketball, Fitterer captured two state championships, three state coach of the year awards, 23 state appearances, and 18 league championships. Fitterer had coaching stints at Marshall High School in Portland (1975-77), Highland High School (1977-88), Kentwood High School (1988-90), Sehome High School (1990-2003), Eisenhower High School (2003-10) and then his alma mater Ellensburg (2010-14). He won state titles with Highland in ’88 and Sehome in ’96.
Fitterer also spent seven years with USA basketball. He was the head coach of the USA Junior Select Team in the annual Nike Hoop Summit in 2007. The USA team defeated the World Select Team 100-80.
“The goal was basically to do what I love, which was coaching basketball and making the basketball game better,” Fitterer told the Daily Record in 2019.
Brad Fitterer (fourth-generation owner at Fitterer’s Furniture), Richard Fitterer and Mike Fitterer were also varsity athletes in high school. Mike vied in both football and track and field at CWU, like his older brother, Pat.
Jack’s son, Scott Fitterer, made a name for himself at both John F. Kennedy High School and Kentwood High School in football, baseball and basketball in the early 1990s. He played quarterback at UCLA and pitched on the UCLA baseball team, before transferring to LSU to do the same.
Fitterer spent three years pitching in the Toronto Blue Jays organization before shoulder injuries halted his career.
But he swiftly jumped into the coaching scene, starting as an area scout for the New York Giants from 1998-2000 before working for the Seattle Seahawks the last 19 years as an area scout (2001-10), director of college scouting (2011-14), co-director of player personnel (2015-19) and vice president of football operations (2020).
Then on Jan. 14, Scott was named the general manager of the Carolina Panthers. He had interviewed for several general manager positions around the league for the past few years.
“While he will be missed here in Seattle, we are excited for his opportunity,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider said in a release. “Scott is very talented and his strengths are many: He is a great evaluator of people, an excellent communicator, and a tremendous person.”
And a lot of it can be pointed to his upbringing and his involvement with the Pacific Institute.
“I grew up in a positive environment, where goal-setting and all their teachings really changed my life and put direction in my life,” Scott said in a 1992 interview with the Seattle Times. “I feel very fortunate.”
“I think Jack’s influence with the Pacific Institute, obviously he worked hard with Scott,” Pat said. “And the thing about Scott, in his position, he’s such a great person rather than just a great athlete. He’s very humble, works hard, so I think that’s why the general manager position is great for him.”
Pat coached Scott at Kentwood in both football and basketball for two years.
“Scott is a namesake – he was named Scott Patrick. So, that’s my big claim to fame now that he’s a general manager,” Pat said.
ANOTHER GENERATION OF ATHLETES
Brad’s daughters, Alex and Mychal were both barrel racers and team roped. Alex, who still rodeos in her spare time in Tennessee, was an Ellensburg rodeo princess in 2003. In high school, Mychal was the last leg of the Riverside Christian track and field team that won the 4x100 four years in a row at state.
Richard’s son, Aaron, was an all-state swimmer at Moses Lake and swam in college.
Jack’s grandkids, Jacob and Jared Thurber, both played baseball at Washington State University.
There’s much beyond the local home furnishing store in Ellensburg.