We’ve all missed athletic competition and hopefully, it nears a return. But for now, student-athletes, coaches and fans patiently wait.
But schools can apply for teams to practice — an allowable coaching period from Sept. 28 to Nov. 30 — similar to the traditional summer period.
But it won’t act as the conventional summer schedule with many guidelines in place. With Kittitas County in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start Plan, only 10 or less people are allowed to gather.
The Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association released its guidance for opening up high school athletics and activities in late June before devising a sports schedule in late July for the unusual 2020-21 school year.
As for practices and workouts for counties in Phase 3, here are the specific instructions to adhere to for gatherings:
n No gathering of more than 10 people at a time inside or outside. Indoors, there must be enough space for physical distancing (generally 35 square feet per person).
n If locker rooms or meeting rooms are used, there must be a minimum distance of 6 feet between each individual at all times.
n Workouts should be conducted in “pods” of students with the same 5-10 students always working out together. Smaller pods can be utilized for weight training. Pods should remain separate with a buffer zone. The students in a pod should be consistent from day to day. This ensures more limited exposure if someone develops an infection.
n There must be a minimum distance of 6 feet between each individual at all times. If this is not possible indoors, then the maximum number of individuals in the room must be decreased until proper physical distancing can occur. Attendance should remain under 50% of capacity of the host venue. Appropriate physical distancing will need to be maintained on sidelines and benches during practices. Use tape, cones, or paint as a guide for students and coaches.
Ellensburg High School hopes to be approved to move forward for the coaching period beginning on Sept. 28 for seven of its teams, each submitting its safety plan.
Athletic director Cole Kanyer expects more teams to apply once the others are approved.
“Optimistically, I expect to hear from our health department if they think that plans that we have put together are safe as possible for kids,” athletic director Cole Kanyer said. “And then once we hear back from them, we will submit it to our insurance and to our district office for approval.”
EHS teams applied in July, too, but there were hiccups in the diligent process.
“We had a lot of stuff in line and we had approval from everybody except the last minute, we had been given the directive that our school district attorneys needed to approve everything as well, and then that took too long of a time they even got it on their radar,” Kanyer said. The Aug. 14 date had hit or was close, so we only had like a day or two to do anything. We decided, let’s focus on this September period and get it right the first time so that we don’t have to go back and jump through all these hoops.”
The WIAA established a four-season slate, beginning on Sept. 7 with cross country, slow pitch softball, golf and tennis — all alternative seasons. But there are no culminating events in Season 1, rather Season 3. Schools still have the option to vie in Season 1, but just wouldn’t be postseason competition until later.
The Central Washington Athletic Conference decided to move its Season 1 sports to Season 3, which already includes volleyball, football, girls, 1B/2B boys soccer and girls swim and dive. Season 3 commences March 1 with games on March 8. State would begin April 26.
Season 2 sports (boys and girls basketball, bowling, boys swim and dive, gymnastics and wrestling) begin practicing Dec. 28 and have competition Jan. 4.
Kittitas and Cle Elum-Roslyn high schools, that now compete together in the 2B Eastern Washington Athletic Conference, also will have no sports this fall.
