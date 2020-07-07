Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association in its Tuesday meeting decided to delay the fall season until Sept. 5 for football and Sept. 7 for all other athletics.

"The board will continue to work with staff, member schools and state agencies to monitor the impact of COVID-19," the WIAA's statement read. "The board plans to make its next statement concerning the start of fall sports on July 22 following its next scheduled meeting. In the interim, a committee of Board members, staff, and select WIAA stakeholders will work to create a fall schedule with the adjusted start dates."

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.