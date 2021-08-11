Less than a month until the start of the high school sports season begins, the Washington State Department of Health has released its guidelines for K-12 schools and extracurricular activities, the WIAA announced.
Chief among the changes from last spring will be a lack of masks in among participants during contests.
Regardless of vaccination status, athletes competing in low-contact or moderate-contact sports, like baseball, softball, golf, or track, will not be required to wear masks while competing. Though, the DoH will still be looking for athletes to wear masks while not competing.
Additionally, masks won't be required for any athletes of any contact level in outdoor settings, including soccer and football.
For high-contact, indoor sports like basketball and wrestling, athletes can avoid wearing masks by either getting fully vaccinated, or taking a molecular or antigen test twice weekly during their season.
For unvaccinated athletes in high-contact, indoor sports, who wish not to participate in twice weekly testing, masks will be required.
Though the athletes will likely be without masks while playing this season, the DoH will still require spectators to wear masks, no matter the venue, for the foreseeable future, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, coaches, athletic trainers, and other faculty will need to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
And though athletes will be allowed to forgo wearing masks during sporting events in most cases, the DoH is requiring everyone to wear masks while in weight rooms, regardless of vaccination status. The DoH cited most weight rooms being high-contact environments, with most being in poorly ventilated rooms.
With the fall season on the doorstep, and travel, tournaments, and a state tournament in particular back in order for this season, local schools will look ahead to new challenges this season in relation to COVID-19.