The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released an updated schedule for all sports after Season 1 sports were given a specific start date Jan. 6.
With Season 1 sports commencing Feb. 1 with cross country, football, golf (alternate), slowpitch softball, girls and 1B/2B boys soccer, girls swim and dive, tennis (alternate) and volleyball, the WIAA announced that traditional spring sports (baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, golf and boys soccer) would be moved to Season 2 with a start date of March 15 and end on May 1. Traditional winter sports (basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, bowling, swim and dive, and cheerleading) will be moved to Season 3, which will begin April 26 and end June 12.
“Based on the risk levels assigned to traditional winter activities compared to traditional spring activities, the executive board made the decision that those spring activities will have the opportunity to play much earlier than winter activities,” said WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman. “The Board will continue to monitor the status of activities over the coming months to ensure that those traditional spring sports receive a chance to participate.”
In order to compete in games, regions must be in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s new two-phase Healthy Washington plan, which was released on Jan. 5. All eight regions will remain in Phase 1 until at least Jan. 25. And to move to Phase 2, regions must meet four metrics, which provide an overview of current COVID-19 trends and healthcare system readiness in each region.
• Decreasing trend of 10% or more in two-week rate of COVID-19 cases per 100k population.
• Decreasing trend of 10% or more in two-week rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations.
• Less than 90% Intensive Care Unit (ICU) occupancy.
• COVID-19 test positivity of less than 10%.
The Department of Health will reassess all the metrics each week and announce any changes to the current phase status every Friday.
In Phase 1, indoor sports are allowed to practice in groups of five or less. However, low and moderate outdoor sports can practice in a somewhat normal capacity.
In Phase 2, low and moderate-risk indoor sports are permitted for games (no tournaments), and low, moderate and high-risk outdoor sports competitions are allowed with a maximum of 200 spectators.
Kittitas County was tabbed in the South Central regions, which includes Yakima County, Benton County, Franklin County, Walla Walla County and Columbia County.