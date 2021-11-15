Wildcats Bowman honored for play over weekend For the DAILY RECORD Nov 15, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Central Washington University redshirt junior Samantha Bowman earned Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week for women’s basketball after her monster weekend helping the Wildcats go 2-0 in the GNAC-CCAA Crossover event, according to information posted on CWU Athletics’ website.Due to her efforts the women’s basketball team was able to open its regular season schedule 2-0 after taking down Stanislaus 67-66, and Cal State East Bay 68-55.“Sam had a monster weekend and was a massive contributor to our ability to come home with two wins. I’m happy she gets this recognition from the conference and she whole heartedly deserves it. Sam is an extremely hard worker. It has been fun from my stand point to watch her get better each and every year because of the work ethic and determination she has in the gym and weight room. I’m proud of her and so happy for her.” said CWU Head Coach Randi Richardson-Thornley. Over the weekend Bowman shot a combined 19-25 from the field and 5-6 from beyond the arc. Bowman now sits with a .760 FG% alongside .833 from the three-point line. Most notably, she was a perfect five for five against Cal State East Bay.In the post Bowman grabbed 23 rebounds in the match against Stanislaus, the most by a Wildcat in a single game since at least 1995. Bowman also picked up 17 rebounds in the match against Cal State East Bay. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Samantha Bowman Sport Basketball Stanislaus Weekend Rebound Central Washington University Randi Richardson-thornley Cal Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Daily Record switching to all-mail deliveryNov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg residentMercer Creek project within Ellensburg city limits combines flood mitigation with habitat restoration.Seattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchLetter: City needs to address Chestnut Avenue intersection safetyMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue" Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter