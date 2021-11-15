Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Central Washington University redshirt junior Samantha Bowman earned Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week for women’s basketball after her monster weekend helping the Wildcats go 2-0 in the GNAC-CCAA Crossover event, according to information posted on CWU Athletics’ website.

Due to her efforts the women’s basketball team was able to open its regular season schedule 2-0 after taking down Stanislaus 67-66, and Cal State East Bay 68-55.

“Sam had a monster weekend and was a massive contributor to our ability to come home with two wins. I’m happy she gets this recognition from the conference and she whole heartedly deserves it. Sam is an extremely hard worker. It has been fun from my stand point to watch her get better each and every year because of the work ethic and determination she has in the gym and weight room. I’m proud of her and so happy for her.” said CWU Head Coach Randi Richardson-Thornley.

Over the weekend Bowman shot a combined 19-25 from the field and 5-6 from beyond the arc. Bowman now sits with a .760 FG% alongside .833 from the three-point line. Most notably, she was a perfect five for five against Cal State East Bay.

In the post Bowman grabbed 23 rebounds in the match against Stanislaus, the most by a Wildcat in a single game since at least 1995. Bowman also picked up 17 rebounds in the match against Cal State East Bay.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.