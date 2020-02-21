Central Washington University men’s basketball coach Brandon Rinta couldn’t be more appalled, considering the Wildcats achieved both goals which were to keep Western Oregon University under eight 3s (7-for-21) and allow no more than 12 turnovers on offense (10).
But something about CWU’s offense was amiss. And the second half shooting percentage of 30% (9-for-30) speaks for itself in the 71-61 loss to the Wolves.
“I thought for sure that if we kept them under eight 3s and if we had 12 or less turnovers that would do it for us, and we did that,” Rinta said. “I’d never seen the ball move like that. This is a team that has prided itself on sharing the basketball and passing.”
It’s more infuriating for the Wildcats after a strong first-half in which they shot 46.9% from the field and 43.8% from the 3 to take a 40-31 lead over the second-place Wolves.
Senior guard Davon Bolton, who finished with a team-high 21 points after scoring 12 in the first half, took the Wildcats first five shots in the second half, only connecting on two of them. His mid-range jumper extended the lead to 11, but WOU made its next five shots to trail 44-43.
CWU (15-10, 8-9 GNAC) maintained the lead and pushed it to 50-45 after Jeryn Lucas’ basket, but WOU (17-6, 11-6 GNAC) responded with a detrimental 14-2 run to put them ahead 59-52 with 5:16 remaining.
The Wildcats finished with just five assists, two in the second half. And this was after CWU accumulated 27 total in its two road games versus the Alaska schools.
“What we did in the second half there, we hadn’t done it all year,” Rinta said.
Why did he think that was?
“That’s the way Western Oregon plays, and we kind of fell into their game,” Rinta.
WOU came out pressing and trapping in the second half, which disrupted the rhythm of the Wildcats’ offense. CWU committed three turnovers in the first four minutes, but only one of them turned into points, which was a 3 from Cameron Cranston, 44-43.
After the aforementioned 14-2 spurt, CWU did get within three after 3-pointers from both Xavier Smith and Lucas with 3:49 left. Western Oregon’s Emanuel Gant scored inside the paint on the next possession, and then after Marqus Gilson’s shot attempt was blocked, Gant was fouled and made 1-of-2 at the line to give WOU a six-point cushion. WOU finished with a 10-0 run.
“We needed to take care of the basketball, we did that. We needed to limit their 3-pointers, we did that. And unfortunately, we were just uncharacteristic offensively,” Rinta said.
This was a punctuating loss, as CWU now drops a game 1/2 behind Alaska Fairbanks for the sixth spot with three games remaining. Fairbanks defeated Montana State Billings on Thursday 71-68 and has two games left: on the road at last-place Concordia and Western Oregon.
Winning out seems like a must for the Wildcats which includes a road matchup versus Seattle Pacific (20-5, 16-1 GNAC) in the final game of the season. SPU is the only team to clinch a berth to the GNAC tournament.
CWU hosts downtrodden Concordia (3-22, 2-15 GNAC) this Saturday and then travels to St. Martin’s on Thursday (5-21, 3-14 GNAC). If the Wildcats play as they did in the previous six games – not counting Thursday’s game – they should be able to cruise by those two teams.
These back to back losses for the Wildcats came at the wrong time. But the rest of the five spots have yet to be claimed in the GNAC. CWU also sits two games behind Alaska Anchorage (17-11, 10-7 GNAC) that holds the fifth spot as of now.
But CWU can only control themselves.
“Let’s just focus on Saturday,” Rinta said. “I feel like we got to win on Saturday.”
Luke Olson: lolson@kvnews.com; on Twitter: @lukeolsonb.