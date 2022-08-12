Subscribe
Ellensburg Women’s Golf League results for this week:
Aug. 9
The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Low Gross - Back Nine. Results were:
Div. A – Debbie Whitman 47; Div. B – Beth Habib 50; Div. C – Anita Boyum 61; Div. D – Shirley Schroers 72.
Aug. 11
The Ladies Division completed their Ladies 18 Hole Club Championship. Winners for the 36-hole play are:
Club Champion – Debbie Whitman 184; Low Net of Field – Molly Pieters 143.
Flight 2: Low Gross – Sandy Morris 198; Low Net – Jane Czapiewski 146.
Flight 3: Low Gross – Beth Habib 214; Low Net – Terri Rasmussen 164.
The ladies also played a game of Best Side – Net. Results were:
Div. A – Debbie Whitman 35, Div. B – Jane Czapiewski 33.5, Div. C – Diane Wilson 34, Div. D – NP.
