Returning to league play for both the Nifty Niners and 18-hole division at Ellensburg Golf Club was never a doubt. It was just a matter of when for the ladies.
And they were equipped for the league’s commencement, as a mild winter in Kittitas County allowed the group to squeeze in plenty of rounds the first three months of the year before the coronavirus outbreak.
Once Gov. Jay Inslee allowed golf courses to reopen on May 5, as part of his four-phase process, the women’s league was eager to return.
“We are so ready to start golf,” Ellensburg 18-hole division president Anita Boyum said. “I have been sending out emails to try and get people excited about it.”
With the clement weather and sun above the horizon Thursday at 8 a.m., a majority of the 18-hole division was present with 18 members, only missing a few, and they were teeming with joy. Each week, the league dedicates the round to a specific game, and Thursday’s round was “Best Nine” and players teed off in a shotgun format.
But the women’s league is not always about the competition, it’s the camaraderie they share. And golf is a way to convene and socialize, which is something they all missed as courses were shuttered for over a month.
“It’s just nice being out,” Beth Habib said on the first hole.
“And talking to people,” added Jackie Galbraith with a chuckle. “Actually having people to talk to.”
The women’s league normally would play in foursomes, but under the state’s guidelines, it is limited to twosomes unless all players are from the same household.
And while most the ladies would prefer to play in foursomes to catch up and chat with a larger group, they couldn’t complain about the vast improvement of pace of play, which has been commonly expressed among various players and course operations.
“It’s nice to be in a foursome because we’re catching up for the times we haven’t seen each other and what’s going on with the family and whatnot,” Boyum said. “It’s harder to do that when we’re in twosomes and then we can’t get together for lunch or anything. It’s a social group as well as a sport.”
“It’s just fun playing with the women. I play with guys all the time,” Peg Whitaker said, referring to her husband and two sons, Ryan and Dan Whitaker. “Which is fun. They’re athletic, active women, and that’s something I really enjoy.”
The women’s league normally schedules outings at various courses in Washington state, but Boyum said “we’re probably going to be doing a lot of playing at home.” Most of the tournaments and guest days have been canceled through June.
But they’re elated to simply have the opportunity to play again during unprecedented times and seeing close friends.
“We got a good group of ladies,” Jane Czapiewski said.
TUESDAY (NIFTY NINERS) WINNERS
Odd Holes (gross)
Div. A, Jackie Galbraith (26), Div. B, Terri Rasmussen & Kathy Jurgens (t30), Div. C, Tish Dodge-Phipps (34).
The Nifty Niners meet at 8:45 a.m. each Tuesday at the Ellensburg Golf Club, alternating between the front and back nine. Membership is open throughout the season.
THURSDAY (18-HOLE DIVISION) WINNERS
Best Nine (net, front or back)
Div. A, Gretchen Hoffman (31.5), Div. B, Sharon Henry (35.5), Div. C, Jane Czapiewski & Diane Wilson (37.5).
President’s Cup play will begin with the on May 21. The event is a blind draw, match play format with the winners to be determined on June 11.
The 18-hole ladies division meets at 7:45 a.m. each Thursday and welcomes new members throughout the season. Questions about either golf groups can be directed to Kathy Jurgens at kathy.jurgens@gmail.com.