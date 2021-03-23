The Ellensburg Women’s 18-Hole Division opens its 2021 season at 9 a.m., Thursday, in the Ellensburg Golf Course social lounge, according to a news release from the organization.
There will be a business meeting, welcoming of new members, followed up with a nine-hole golf scramble.
The Ladies 18-Hole Division plays each Thursday at the Ellensburg course. In addition, the group is also a member of the Washington State Women’s Public Links Association providing the opportunity to play at other area courses from May through the first of October.
This year the women will be hosting a nine-hole scramble style tournament on June 25. The tournament will be open to the public with proceeds benefiting cancer research and outreach programs.
The Women’s 18-Hole Division welcomes new members throughout the golf season. There’s no minimum skill requirement — participants enjoy improving their skills, friendly competition, and giving recognition to the winners of the weekly play of the day.
Anyone interested in joining the group is encouraged to come and find out more information about membership. Questions about the group can also be directed to Anita Boyum at 925-4611 or email azboyum@gmail.comor Kathy Jurgens at 899-5300 or email kathy.jurgens@gmail.com
For those want to play golf and are just starting out, refreshing their golf skills, or not able to play on Thursdays, the Ellensburg Women’s Nifty Niners invite you to come play nine-holes each Tuesday morning.
It’s an opportunity to improve or practice your golf skills in a fun and friendly environment. The Nifty Niners will opened its 2021 season with a meeting on March 23.