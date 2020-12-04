ARLINGTON, Texas – Doing double duty didn’t faze Stetson Wright.
Wright, the first cowboy to qualify for multiple National Finals Rodeo roughstock events since Jesse Bail in 2003, didn’t miss a beat in Round 1 of the 2020 Wrangler NFR at Globe Life Field.
After narrowly missing out on placing in saddle bronc riding, the Milford, Utah, cowboy won the bull riding minutes later with a 90.5-point ride on Stockyards Pro Rodeo’s Silver Lining.
“I feel good, and I hope I can win nine more, and I guess we will see,” said Wright, 21. “I’m super happy about how this year is going as of right now and I feel healthy and am ready to rock.”
The win, which garnered Wright 26,231 points, vaulted him into the lead in the all-around standings just ahead of Tuf Cooper, who failed to place in tie-down roping.
Wright is trying to become the first cowboy to win back-to-back all-around gold buckles since Trevor Brazile in 2014-15.
Wright had an 84-point ride in saddle bronc riding aboard Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Flashcard.
RUSTY WRIGHT, LEFTY HOLMAN SHARE SADDLE BRONC RIDING VICTORY
Stetson Wright wasn’t the only Wright celebrating Thursday.
Rusty Wright, one of Stetson’s older brothers, split the saddle bronc riding Round 1 win with Lefty Holman.
Wright had an 86-point ride on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Rip Cord, while Holman equaled that score aboard Brookman Rodeo’s Flirtacious.
BAREBACK RIDER CHAMPION WINS ROUND 1 OF WRANGLER NFR FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW
Bareback rider Richmond Champion repeated history, and that was a good thing. For the second year in a row, Champion won Round 1 at the Wrangler NFR.
Champion delivered his latest victory with an 87.5-point ride on J Bar J’s Blessed Assurances at Globe Life Field.
“Whenever you can win a round it is a great feeling. To know that you have nine more opportunities and you already have a buckle under your belt it’s a great feeling. This rodeo is all about momentum, so if you get it don’t let off the gas.”
YATES WINS TIE-DOWN ROPING WITH 7.1 SECOND RUN
Marty Yates, who was making his seventh consecutive trip to the Wrangler NFR, won Round 1 for the second time in his career.
The Stephenville, Texas, cowboy who won Round 1 as a rookie in 2014 with a 7.4-second run was even better Thursday night.
Yates stopped the clock in 7.1 seconds to capture the Round 1 crown.
Yates acknowledged Globe Life Field and the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas – home to the NFR since 1985 before this year – was quite a change.
“It’s definitely different than the Thomas & Mack where it’s real short scores and you can almost fit three of those arenas in this one arena,” Yates said. “It’s obviously different, but roping calves is roping calves. You back in there, you let the calf out and then go tie him down so when you have a great pen of calves like we did tonight, and going to be throughout the whole week, it makes it easy for us to do our job and show up for these awesome fans.”
TRIO OF STEER WRESTLERS SPLIT ROUND 1 WIN
Steer wrestlers Dakota Eldridge, Blake Knowles and Jesse Brown all left Round 1 smiling.
The trio had identical 3.9-second runs to share the win at Globe Life Field.
Brown, a former quarterback at Washington State University, also was thrilled to be atop the leaderboard after Round 1.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more than that right there,” Brown said.
TEAM ROPERS RODGERS, BRAY WIN ROUND 1
Team ropers Erich Rogers and Payden Bray had no equal Thursday. Rogers and Bray won Round 1 with a 4.8-second run.
“To draw blood here on the first night was awesome. The steers are a little stronger and the crowd is just awesome,” Rogers said. “It’s not near like Vegas but it’s getting there. We set up our week.”
Bray also was thrilled to get off to a quick start.
“It’ll dang sure give us more confidence, but what I feel confident about is we just made our run we didn’t do anything crazy,” Bray said. “Erich did a great job at the barrier and stuck him, and it wasn’t radical or out of control, and I feel like we can do that every time.”
BARREL RACER HAILEY KINSEL CAPTURES WIN
Hailey Kinsel set the pace in barrel racing in Round 1, snaring the win with a 17.18-second run.
“Yeah, it was a great run. Sis (Sister) was really awesome, just honest everywhere,” Kinsel said. “She started her turns exactly where I asked her to, which, not knowing what the feel was going to be underneath us with the footing because it’s new to everybody, I just wanted to set her up in a square spot where she had plenty of room to come around, and she listened to me and just took it really well and found the first barrel in the middle of nowhere just like we were back in Sidney, Iowa.