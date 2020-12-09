Stetson Wright is having a National Finals Rodeo for the ages.
The 21-year-old, Utah cowboy won his first career NFR go-round in saddle bronc riding with a 90.5-point trip on Hi Lo Pro Rodeo’s Larry Culpepper.
Less than an hour later, he won bull riding with an 89-point ride on Universal Pro Rodeos’ Slinger.
Wright is the first cowboy to win two roughstock events in one night at the Finals since Jessie Bail did it in 2001.
“Just an awesome horse from Hi Lo,” Wright said. “I watched Cort Scheer (have a) 92-point ride on her at the NFR a couple of years ago. When I saw that I had her (on Wednesday), I knew I had a really good chance to win the go-round. Just happy that everything worked out.”
The saddle bronc riding win carried over into bull riding.
“When I do well in the saddle bronc riding it’s like I get a second wind, my energy level is higher than normal,” he said. “When I get on my bull, I’m a little amped up and ready to go. To win the bull riding, too, it just topped it all off.
“He (Slinger) looked like he wanted everyone down in the well, so I knew if I kept to the outside on him, I’d get him covered, and I’m just glad it worked out.”
Wright has won Rounds 1, 2 and 7 in bull riding.
The reigning all-around world champion put himself in great position to make it two all-around gold buckles in a row. He has $265,802 and has a sizable lead over second-place Tuf Cooper, who is at $153,634.
Wright is second in the bull riding standings with $178,248. He trails leader Ty Wallace by a mere $82. Wright is seventh in the saddle bronc riding world standings with $117,293.
Hunter Herrin stays hot with second tie-down roping win
Hunter Herrin is rolling. The veteran tie-down roper won round 5 with a 7.4-second run, was second in round 6 (6.9 seconds) and returned to the winner’s circle in round 7 with a 6.8-second run.
This is Herrin’s ninth trip to the Wrangler NFR and first since 2016. Herrin has earned an event-best $101,385.
“Confidence is the biggest part and drawing good,” Herrin said about his success. “Like we’ve talked, Rambo (Herrin’s horse) has been really good. I’m not worried about getting faster, I think I need to be in that short, 7.0 range the rest of the way.”
Herrin, with age, has changed his approach.
“In my younger days I was super athletic, quick twitch, quick feet and my hand-eye coordination was really good,” Herrin said. “Now, you almost have to rely on your mind and brain a bit more. My body wants to go, but my brain is like you’re still not 100%. You feel good, but I know there are still some issues (after hip surgery). Right now, my strength is that I’m drawing good.”
Crawford and Medlin capture team roping in 3.8 seconds
Team roping header Charly Crawford announced that he will retire after the 2020 Wrangler NFR.
Crawford received a nice farewell gift when he and his partner, Logan Medlin, won Round 6 with a 3.8-second time.
“It’s great, I get to go home and practice and watch my wife during the day in the breakaway roping. It’s awesome, I love it here,” said Crawford, who has qualified for 10 Wrangler NFRs. “The weather is great, I love Texas and I love the fans here and the city.”
Steer wrestler Hass celebrates birthday with go-round win
Veteran steer wrestler Clayton Hass had had a rocky 2020 NFR, placing in just one of the first six rounds and registering two no times.
Hass’ fortunes changed in Round 7, as he got the win with a 3.4-second run on his 37th birthday.
Larsen gets first win of 2020 Finals
Bareback rider Orin Larsen is too good to keep down for long. Larsen, who placed just once in the first six rounds (fourth in round 6), found the winner’s circle Wednesday.
He had a 90-point ride on Calgary Stampede’s Yippee Kibitz to claim the title.
Barrel racer Miller-Beisel makes it two in a row
Barrel racer Emily Miller-Beisel got her first win and first check of the 2020 Finals with a 17.01-second run in round 6.
One night later, the Weatherford, Okla., cowgirl returned to the winner’s circle in round 7 with a 16.85-second run aboard Chongo.