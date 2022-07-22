Pepsi Pak

Ellensburg’s Ryker Fortier and the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak are out to win their fifth Senior Legion state championship since 2014 at Al K. Jackson Field in Spokane.

The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak is off to Spokane’s Al K. Jackson Field chasing its second Senior Legion state championship in a row, its third since 2018, its fourth since 2017 and its fifth since 2014.

The 19-and-under Pak (31-6 overall), a winner of its last six games and featuring Ellensburg second baseman/shortstop Ryker Fortier, utility Cade Gibson, right fielder Joe Bugni and pitcher/left fielder Ty Estey this summer, celebrated its 2017 title at Jackson Field and updates its Facebook page with the latest results. They’ll open double-elimination action against the Pullman Patriots at 4 p.m. Saturday, and the winner will see the Whatcom Post 7 (Bellingham)/Vancouver Mavericks survivor at 4 p.m. Sunday.

