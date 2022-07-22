...HEAT WAVE EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE FORECAST NEXT WEEK...
A building ridge of high pressure over the region will begin to
warm temperatures across the forecast area early next week. The
ridge will reach its peak strength midweek and then stretch into
the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees
hotter than normal beginning Wednesday with highs around the
Columbia Basin of 105 to 110 degrees and 90 to 100 in the
mountains. Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be
warmer then normal during this stretch.
Now is a good time to make sure you have a way to deal with the
heat. Make sure fans or air conditioning systems are operating
properly. Routinely check on the elderly and others susceptible
to heat. Plan outdoor activities or working outdoors for early in
the day to avoid heat exhaustion.
Ellensburg’s Ryker Fortier and the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak are out to win their fifth Senior Legion state championship since 2014 at Al K. Jackson Field in Spokane.
The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak is off to Spokane’s Al K. Jackson Field chasing its second Senior Legion state championship in a row, its third since 2018, its fourth since 2017 and its fifth since 2014.
The 19-and-under Pak (31-6 overall), a winner of its last six games and featuring Ellensburg second baseman/shortstop Ryker Fortier, utility Cade Gibson, right fielder Joe Bugni and pitcher/left fielder Ty Estey this summer, celebrated its 2017 title at Jackson Field and updates its Facebook page with the latest results. They’ll open double-elimination action against the Pullman Patriots at 4 p.m. Saturday, and the winner will see the Whatcom Post 7 (Bellingham)/Vancouver Mavericks survivor at 4 p.m. Sunday.
“We don’t know a lot, but we know they have one pitcher who’s really good,” said Yakima Valley coach Mike Archer of Pullman. “They’ve got some youth, they play real hard and they’re great competitors, so we’ll play them like they’re the Yankees.”
The Pak has seen qualifiers Wilder (Port Angeles), the Spokane Cannons and Whatcom Post 7 this summer, outscoring them 55-9 in seven combined games.
The state final is set for Wednesday before the eight-team Northwest regional Aug. 3-7 in Gillette, Wyoming, and the eight-regional-team World Series Aug. 11-16 in Shelby, N.C.
Yakima Valley pitched 10 shutouts this season, and ran away with the Central Washington League’s state berth in an 8-3, 11-2, 23-0, 12-8 sweep of the rival Yakima Pepsi Beetles (15-27) July 16-17 at Parker Faller Field.
Fortier, batting 15-for-22 in the Pak’s last seven outings, led the order with five hits in five tries, five RBI and four runs in the series finale as Gibson went 3-for-3 and doubled.
“I am looking forward to the competition and just the tournament atmosphere,” said Gibson, in his first Pepsi Pak summer. “Being back in the state tournament, that’s just an awesome environment to play the best Legion teams in the state and hopefully win the tournament.”