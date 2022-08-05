Pepsi Pak

Ellensburg’s Ryker Fortier (4) and the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak fell 8-2 to Cheyenne Post 6 in American Legion Baseball Northwest Regional Tournament consolation Friday at Hladky Memorial Stadium in Gillette, Wyo.

 COURTESY OF DANNY ROMINGER JR.

While Cade Gibson, Ryker Fortier, Ty Estey and the back-to-back Senior Legion state champion Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak eliminated the American Legion Baseball Northwest Regional Tournament’s hometown Gillette Post 42 in consolation Thursday at Hladky Memorial Stadium in Gillette, Wyo., they could not do away with Gillette’s southeastern rival Cheyenne Post 6 Friday.

The 19U Pak trailed 3-2 through five innings before the Sixers sprang five in the sixth of an 8-2 win.

