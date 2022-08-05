Ellensburg’s Ryker Fortier (4) and the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak fell 8-2 to Cheyenne Post 6 in American Legion Baseball Northwest Regional Tournament consolation Friday at Hladky Memorial Stadium in Gillette, Wyo.
While Cade Gibson, Ryker Fortier, Ty Estey and the back-to-back Senior Legion state champion Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak eliminated the American Legion Baseball Northwest Regional Tournament’s hometown Gillette Post 42 in consolation Thursday at Hladky Memorial Stadium in Gillette, Wyo., they could not do away with Gillette’s southeastern rival Cheyenne Post 6 Friday.
The 19U Pak trailed 3-2 through five innings before the Sixers sprang five in the sixth of an 8-2 win.
Gibson, a first-year Yakima Valley utility with Fortier, a third-year Pak shortstop/second baseman as they graduated together from Ellensburg High School this spring, batted 1-for-3 where Fortier (0-2) wore a pitch and drew a walk as Cheyenne outhit Yakima Valley 10-6.
“It’s awesome that Ryker and I get to show ourselves at this level and just get to continue playing with each other in general,” said Gibson, committed to Pacific University (Forest Grove, Ore.) men’s basketball as Fortier signed with Bellevue College baseball, after Thursday’s win.
Ty Estey, a first-year Pak pitcher/left fielder who will be an Ellensburg High junior in September, pitched 5.2 innings for nine hits, eight runs — six earned — a pair of walks and struck out seven Sixers before Fortier relieved him for a hit and a strikeout in the sixth.
“We’ve had Ryker for five years since he was in eighth grade, and he and Cade are great teammates,” said Pepsi Pak coach Mike Archer, whose side also included first-year outfielder and EHS senior-to-be Joe Bugni, as Fortier spent two summers with the Junior League Peppers. “They’re ultra-competitive, they have this quiet confidence, we love them up at the plate and we have a lot of confidence in them.”
The Northwest Regional champion to be decided Sunday will qualify for the eight-regional-winner American Legion World Series Aug. 11-16 in Shelby, N.C., and updates appear online via americanlegion.sportngin.com.
Against Gillette Post 42, Fortier (1-4) singled in West Valley High’s John Sullivan with one down for the second of three fifth-inning runs as Yakima Valley kept Post 42 to two scores in the sixth.
The Pak fell 9-7 to Medford Post 15 in their opener Wednesday and, though Gibson (2-4) broke a 5-0 shutout with a fourth-inning single to right that scored Selah’s Eian Peralta and West Valley’s Derek Wolff before the first out, came home for the second of two Yakima Valley runs with one gone in the sixth and grounded out to shortstop to free Peralta for the second of the Pak’s two runs in the top of the seventh, Yakima Valley could not close the gap.
“It was a long trip,” Archer said. “We flew into Billings and took a four-hour bus ride to Gillette. The kids are loving it and enjoying the experience. Gillette takes care of them, and they got to have a banquet.”