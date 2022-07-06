Yakima's Derek Wolff (30) and Ellensburg's Cade Gibson (2) meet at third base between pitches in an 11-0 Emily Harris Memorial Tournament win against the NW Athletics of the Tri-Cities July 1 at Carlon Park's Archer Stadium in Selah.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Ellensburg's Ty Estey pitches in an 11-0 Emily Harris Memorial Tournament win against the NW Athletics of the Tri-Cities July 1 at Carlon Park's Archer Stadium in Selah.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Ellensburg's Ryker Fortier leads off from second base in an 11-0 Emily Harris Memorial Tournament win against the NW Athletics of the Tri-Cities July 1 at Carlon Park's Archer Stadium in Selah.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Ellensburg's Ryker Fortier leads off from third base in an 11-0 Emily Harris Memorial Tournament win against the NW Athletics of the Tri-Cities July 1 at Carlon Park's Archer Stadium in Selah.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Ellensburg's Cade Gibson scores in an 11-0 Emily Harris Memorial Tournament win against the NW Athletics of the Tri-Cities July 1 at Carlon Park's Archer Stadium in Selah.
The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak rolls into the biggest little city in the world this weekend.
After beating NW Diamond Academy of Tualatin, Ore., 13-5 for the Emily Harris Memorial Tournament championship July 3 at Carlon Park’s Archer Stadium in Selah, the defending Senior Legion state champions and winners of four such titles since 2014 flew Monday to a July 6-10 tournament at University of Nevada, Reno.
The 16-man 19-and-under squad, managed by 39th-year skipper Mike Archer and with live updates on its Facebook page, features Ellensburg's Ryker Fortier, a third-year Pak second baseman/shortstop and Bellevue College baseball commit who batted 2-for-3, scored three times and drove in two in the Emily Harris final.
Cade Gibson, an Ellensburg utility signed with NCAA Division III Pacific University (Forest Grove, Ore.) men’s basketball, is a first-year Pak player with current Bulldog right fielder Joe Bugni and pitcher/left fielder Ty Estey.
"I am really enjoying just the competitiveness every day we get to play within our team, and the competition we play is awesome," Gibson said. "The winning culture is awesome, and getting to travel to play is really fun. The overall level of baseball we are playing at is the best part."
This summer's eight-team state tournament awaits July 23-27 in Spokane before an eight-team regional begins Aug. 3-7 in Gillette, Wyo., and the eight-regional team World Series begins Aug. 11-16 in Shelby, N.C.
"Summer has been great, and all the kids have the love of baseball in common," said Archer, in a system where players try out and are placed into the Pak or the Junior Legion Peppers, with whom Fortier spent two years. "They're great competitors, great workers, and obviously good players. We're going to see good players and good pitchers every time out."