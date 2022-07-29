...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
approaching 110 to 115. Very warm overnight lows in the upper
60s to lower 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak repeat Senior Legion state champions
The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak renewed its Senior Legion state championship influence over Bellevue’s Lakeside Recovery Wednesday at Al K. Jackson Field in Spokane.
The 19U Pak – which also battered Lakeside Recovery for 2017, 2018 and 2021 titles – finished its rival 10-1 Monday and 11-3 Wednesday to celebrate its fifth state crown since 2014.
Yakima Valley (38-6 overall) won its 11th game in a row, has scored at least 10 runs in its last five outings, and stretched its state streak to 14 contests since 2018.
“It’s really awesome,” said Ellensburg’s Cade Gibson, a first-year Pak utility who landed a pair of hits and an RBI Wednesday as third-year second baseman/shortstop Ryker Fortier went 2-for-2, scored twice and stole a base. “Our lineup has no holes in it right now, and everyone is getting hot at the perfect time.”
The Pak won this summer’s championship with a 58-11 state scoring margin as it also beat Pullman 12-2 in its five-inning state opener, took down the Vancouver Mavericks 15-5 and shut out Wilder (Port Angeles) 10-0.
Yakima Valley is off to the Northwest Regional Tournament that includes teams from Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming, Aug. 3-7 in Gillette, Wyoming, and results will appear via americanlegion.sportngin.com.
“It’s gonna be a fun experience, and I’m just excited to play in another state,” Gibson said.