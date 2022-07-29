Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak renewed its Senior Legion state championship influence over Bellevue’s Lakeside Recovery Wednesday at Al K. Jackson Field in Spokane.

The 19U Pak – which also battered Lakeside Recovery for 2017, 2018 and 2021 titles – finished its rival 10-1 Monday and 11-3 Wednesday to celebrate its fifth state crown since 2014.

Recommended for you