TRACK AND FIELD
Search for Wildcats' new cross country/track and field head coach begins
Central Washington University Director of Athletics Dennis Francois announced on May 15 that head cross country and track and field coach Kevin Adkisson will not be retained after the current academic year ends on June 30, according to a news release.
“After a review of the cross country and track and field programs, I came to the conclusion that it was in the best interest of our university and the athletic department to seek a new voice and leadership for the program,” Francois said in an email.
Adkisson, a 1991 Willamette University (Salem, Ore.) graduate, arrived in Ellensburg as a graduate student and volunteer coach in 1991. He earned his master’s degree in exercise science in 1993, was hired as an assistant coach and led the program upon Spike Arlt’s departure in 1994.
Adkisson coached Krissy Tandle to a national indoor shot put championship — the Wildcats’ first NCAA Division II title — in 2009 and produced track and field All-Americans: 19 in women's outdoor; 13 in women's indoor; 23 in men's outdoor and seven in men's indoor.
He led the women's indoor team to 16th in the nation in 2009, to a Great Northwest Athletic Conference title in 2018 and to 20th in the country in 2019.
The men's indoor track team won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship in 2007 and finished 29th in the nation in 2018. The men's outdoor track team won GNAC titles in 2006 and 2007 and finished 25th in the country in 2005.
Under Adkisson, the women’s cross country team celebrated six All-Americans while the men’s team featured two. The women ranked in the national top 25 three times including their highest-ever seventh as GNAC and West Region champions in 2000.
"I want to thank Kevin for his 30-plus years of service to CWU,” Francois said in the release. “He has definitely left an indelible mark on Wildcat Athletics, and we wish him the very best in the future.“
Francois indicated that a national search for Adkisson’s successor will begin and is confident that, with the construction of a new $9 million Recreation Sports Complex in 2018 and the anticipated completion of the $60 million Nicholson Pavilion renovation in September, the position will attract candidates.
FOOTBALL
Wildcats' Scott accepts Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship
Central Washington University Special Teams Coordinator and Safeties Coach Ronnie Scott has accepted a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the National Football League’s Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a news release.
”I’m honored to be chosen for this internship with such a prestigious NFL organization and culture of winning," Scott said. "I'm excited to soak in all the knowledge and bring as much as possible back to Central for this upcoming season!"
The Fellowship introduces minority coaches to NFL training camps, offseason workout programs and minicamps. Applicant criteria include being a former NFL player or having coaching experience in high school, college, or non-NFL leagues.
”We are very excited to see Coach Scott on the practice field at the Steelers camp this fall," Wildcats head coach Chris Fisk said. " ... we are excited to see what Coach Scott learns from the Steelers so we can utilize those tools in our program.”
Scott joined Central Washington in March after spending 2022 as a special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach at Highland Community College (Kan.) He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from NCAA Division-I Alabama State University in 2018 after becoming a two-year football starter, captain, Magic City Classic MVP and First Team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference talent.
Joining Scott in the Fellowship are Valdosta State head coach Tremaine Jackson, North Carolina Central (Durham) safeties coach Mike Sewell Jr., and Iowa football recruiting specialist Christopher Browne.
Wildcats Graduate Assistant and Offensive Analyst Amanda Ruller completed the Fellowship with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022.