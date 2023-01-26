Vast and Solitary Lands includes recent photographs and installation work by Charlie Tadlock – a second year graduate student in the department. Tadlock describes the work as “an examination of the homogenization of the American landscape, particularly surrounding the highway.”
Photo by Charlie Tadlock / Central Washington University
Central Washington artist Charlie Tadlock has turned his camera to the spaces on the side of the highway and examines the impacts that the road has had on the landscape.
The CWU Art and Design Department will host Vast and Solitary Lands: a Master of Fine Arts Mid-Thesis Exhibition by Charlie Tadlock beginning Jan. 31 and continuing through Feb. 9.
A reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 31 in Gallery 231, on the second floor of Randall Hall located at 44444 E. Dean Nicholson Blvd. on the Central Washington University Campus, according to a CWU news release.
Vast and Solitary Lands includes recent photographs and installation work by Tadlock — a second-year graduate student. He describes the work as “an examination of the homogenization of the American landscape, particularly surrounding the highway.”
Tadlock is a visual artist from Seattle. He holds a bachelor’s degree in film and photography from Montana State University. His work exists across media, combining still and moving images, along with bookmaking, sculpture and installation.