Art exhibition - Vast and Solitary Lands

Vast and Solitary Lands includes recent photographs and installation work by Charlie Tadlock – a second year graduate student in the department. Tadlock describes the work as “an examination of the homogenization of the American landscape, particularly surrounding the highway.”

 Photo by Charlie Tadlock / Central Washington University

Central Washington artist Charlie Tadlock has turned his camera to the spaces on the side of the highway and examines the impacts that the road has had on the landscape.

The CWU Art and Design Department will host Vast and Solitary Lands: a Master of Fine Arts Mid-Thesis Exhibition by Charlie Tadlock beginning Jan. 31 and continuing through Feb. 9.


