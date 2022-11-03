Local artist Roxie Allen will be the first to tell you that her education never ends, whether it be her work on the canvas, teaching painting lessons, her participation in the Church of Christ or the joy of raising a nine-year-old and 11-year-old daughter.
Roxie Allen Arts at 309 North Main Street is currently ramping up for the holiday season where she hopes art lovers will give the gift of art.
The space serves as a studio, art gallery, retail space and a place where creativity is discovered and uncovered through art education and painting lessons.
Since opening the gallery in 2017, Allen has been teaching 12 classes a week, roughly 800 painting classes, helping first-time painters to established artists understand her passion and the ways of textured acrylic painting.
Roxie Allen Arts will remain open for shopping through the holiday season. She will scale back her teaching schedule. The final art classes will conclude on Dec. 17 and then she will reevaluate her next step, she said.
“I’m in the process of discovering my next creative adventure,” said Allen, who has been in Ellensburg for 12 years, falling in love with the Cascades and the landscapes she sees through an artistic eye.
“I have three different business plans right now. I’d like to spend time on my own work and rekindle my passion and creativity. I have like 50 songs that I’ve written. I write on both the guitar and piano and I’d like to master those instruments, which leads me to believe I can do anything I want.”
The gallery is lined with exuberant pieces of her acrylic work, showcasing her passion and love of the Washington state forests and landscapes. She works with different canvas sizes, anything from 12 by 12 inches to her work “Blue Trees,” which is 4 by 3 feet or “Birch Valley,” which is 4 by 5 feet.
Sometimes, she explained, an artist needs to jump-start their own creative juices before it can be transferred to the canvas or the teaching process - like when one door closes, another opens.
She’ll spend time with her husband Derrick and daughters Violet and Margaret, work on her own creative spirit through her paintings, before taking the next step.
Roxie Allen Art will have anything from stocking stuffers to large-scale wall art available for holiday shoppers looking for something special.