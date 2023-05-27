Saturday: Cygnus the swan flies tonight. Deneb, the brightest star in the constellation, whose name means “tail” in Arabic, is 2 1/2 fists held upright and at arm’s length above due northeast at 10 p.m. Cygnus’ wings make a vertical line one half a fist to the right of Deneb. Its head, marked by the star Albireo, is two fists to the right of Deneb. While Deneb is at the tail of Cygnus, it is at the head of the line of bright stars. It is 160,000 times more luminous than the sun, making it one of the brightest stars in the galaxy. It does not dominate our night sky because it is 2,600 light years away, one of the farthest naked eye stars. If Deneb were 25 light years away, it would shine as bright as a crescent moon. Compare that to Vega, its fellow Summer Triangle star. Vega is 25 light years away and certainly doesn’t rival the light of the crescent Moon. Vega is about two fists to the upper right of Deneb.
Sunday: Mercury will be as far away from the sun in the sky as it will get this orbital cycle. This “farthest away” point is known as the planet’s greatest elongation. Since Mercury is in the morning sky, it is west of the sun and this occurrence is called the greatest western elongation. This morning, Mercury is just above the east-northeastern horizon at 4:30 a.m., near Jupiter, the brightest point of light in the sky at this time. Over the next few weeks, Mercury will move toward the sun in the sky. By mid-July, it will be visible in the evening sky.