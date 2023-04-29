Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Today: The bright star Regulus is a half a fist to the lower right of the moon at 9 p.m., high in the southern sky.

Sunday: The Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks just before dawn on May 5, 6, and 7. Since this meteor shower has a fairly broad peak range, you should start looking before dawn every morning this week.


Bruce Palmquist is a professor of Physics and Science and Mathematics Education at Central Washington University.

Tags

Recommended for you